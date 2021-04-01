Revelstoke's Carrus Acquires Archetype Innovations

LEHI, Utah, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrus, a leading integrated technology platform that provides training solutions to the high-growth healthcare sector, announced today it has completed the acquisition of Archetype Innovations ("Archetype"), an innovative educational Electronic Health Record learning platform. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Carrus is a portfolio company of Revelstoke Capital Partners ("Revelstoke"), a Denver-based private equity firm. This transaction marks Carrus' sixth acquisition since partnering with Revelstoke and serves as a key building block to expand the business' healthcare-focused education technology platform.

"Carrus and Archetype are trusted providers of high-quality educational resources that meet the needs of current and future healthcare professionals," said Misty Frost, Chief Executive Officer of Carrus. "It's clear that today's healthcare learners need meaningful experiences with electronic health records (EHRs), and Archetype's EHR Go platform allows us to enrich the Carrus training environment, creating greater learning outcomes."

"Under Misty's leadership, Carrus has made great strides in improving access to crucial education and training for new entrants to healthcare services careers, which are in high demand. We are proud to support the Carrus team in this mission, and we look forward to working with them on this compelling acquisition," said Russell Cassella, Managing Partner at Revelstoke.

"Archetype complements Carrus' existing offerings with web-based, comprehensive electronic health record training software and opens new channels to provide education across nursing, therapy, informatics, and other critical allied health professions," added Jonny Miller, Vice President at Revelstoke.

Winston & Strawn LLP acted as legal counsel to Carrus.

About Carrus

Carrus delivers quality, trusted healthcare learning content, continuing education, and certification management to new learners, healthcare professionals, and institutions through an integrated technology platform that provides the most seamless healthcare learning experience possible. In more than 25 years, Carrus, through its CareerStep and CareerCert divisions, has trained over 140,000 learners for new careers, partnered with more than 150 colleges and universities nationwide, and educated over 100,000 healthcare professionals. Carrus is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

About Archetype

Based in Duluth, MN, Archetype provides digital platform-based learning to the medical educational field through patient cases and content, all within a multidisciplinary and interprofessional educational EHR. This includes 600+ customizable patient cases and activities built around the diverse and realistic human stories healthcare professionals see every day. Used across a broad array of healthcare disciplines, this software is fully interprofessional and can be used both within and between programs, in simulation, classroom, lab, practice, or for clinicals.

About Revelstoke

Revelstoke is a private equity firm formed by experienced investors who focus on building industry-leading companies in the healthcare and related business services sectors. Revelstoke partners with entrepreneurs and management teams to execute on a disciplined organic and acquisition growth strategy as it strives to build exceptional companies. Revelstoke is based in Denver, Colorado and has approximately $2.9 billion of assets under management. Since the firm's inception in 2013, Revelstoke has completed 89 acquisitions, which includes 21 platform companies and 68 add-on acquisitions.

