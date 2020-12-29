Revelstoke Completes Sale Of ONsite Mammography

DENVER, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Revelstoke Capital Partners ("Revelstoke"), a Denver-based private equity firm, announced today that it has completed the sale of ONsite Mammography ("ONsite" or the "Company") to Olympus Partners ("Olympus").

Based in Westfield, Massachusetts, ONsite provides comprehensive, in-office imaging solutions to patients through partnerships with physician practices. ONsite enables physicians to offer high-quality patient care while also increasing patient convenience through an efficient delivery model that reduces healthcare costs.

Since Revelstoke's investment in November 2017, ONsite has nearly tripled its footprint and annual exam volume and implemented ancillary service offerings to more comprehensively serve its growing patient base.

Karl Schmidt, founder and CEO of ONsite, said: "The strategic and multi-site healthcare expertise that Revelstoke brought to ONsite was helpful in our growth over the years as we have expanded to become the leading developer and operator of women's health imaging services. We are excited to partner with Olympus to continue to build upon our success."

"ONsite is dedicated to offering the highest quality of care and optimizing patient satisfaction," said Russell Cassella, Managing Partner of Revelstoke. "Together with Karl and his management team, we were able to substantially increase the Company's footprint and significantly expand the Company's service offering and capabilities to better serve patients. We are proud of what ONsite has achieved and believe it is well-positioned for continued growth ahead."

William Blair & Company, LLC and Winston & Strawn LLP acted as financial advisor and legal counsel, respectively, to ONsite.

About Revelstoke Capital Partners

Revelstoke is a private equity firm formed by experienced investors who focus on building industry-leading companies in the healthcare and related business services sectors.

