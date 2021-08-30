Revelation Biosciences, Inc., A Life Sciences Company Developing Therapeutics And Diagnostics For Respiratory Viral Infections, Including COVID-19, To Become Publicly Traded Through A Merger With Petra Acquisition, Inc.

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. ("Revelation"), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the development of immunologic‑based therapies for the prevention and treatment of disease, and Petra Acquisition, Inc. ("Petra") (NASDAQ: PAICU, PAIC, & PAICW), a special purpose acquisition company ("SPAC"), today announced they have entered into a definitive merger agreement for a business combination that will result in Revelation becoming a publicly traded company.

An Urgent Need for Prevention and Treatment of Respiratory Infections

In 2019, lower respiratory tract infections (LRTIs), including pneumonia and bronchiolitis, affected 489 million people globally. During the 2019-2020 season, the CDC estimates that influenza was associated with 38 million illnesses, 18 million medical visits, 405,000 hospitalizations, and 22,000 deaths.

The burden of respiratory infections on the healthcare system and economy is significant, with respiratory infections leading to more doctor visits and absences from school and work than any other illness. In addition, recent studies suggest a troubling increase in deaths from these viruses.

Beyond this, a recent study from Houston Methodist shows a rapid return of seasonal respiratory viruses after COVID-19 restrictions were relaxed in the state of Texas. In England, positive RSV samples among suspected cases in children have increased from 1.2% to 8.9%, which is of particular concern to local health leaders given the disease is most common during the winter months.

The global pandemic brought on by COVID-19, with over 4.4 million deaths globally, has only heightened the need for easy-to-use, effective therapies that prevent the user from becoming infected, or that activate the innate immune system to combat early infections.

As respiratory infections impact populations and economies around the world - including the global pandemic brought on by COVID-19 - Revelation is developing innate immune system based therapeutics and diagnostics for the identification, prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases.

Revelation - Proven Leadership with Extensive Product Development Experience Across Multiple Indications

Revelation's leadership and scientific teams bring extensive product development experience across multiple indications, spanning all stages of drug development, including 8 FDA and EMA approvals. The leadership team has a successful track record in multiple startups and turn-arounds including, 3 NASDAQ and 1 NYSE listings.

Currently, Revelation has several product candidates in development:

REVTx‑99 , the lead therapeutic candidate, is a broad anti-viral nasal drop solution that can be used to prevent or treat infections caused by various respiratory viruses such as SARS-CoV-2 including its variants, influenza A and B, parainfluenza, rhinovirus, and RSV. REVTx-99 works by boosting the body's innate immune system, preventing the user from becoming infected or activating the innate immune response to combat early infection. REVTx-99 is also being developed for the treatment of chronic nasal congestion. Revelation has completed a Phase 1 clinical study testing the safety, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of REVTx-99. REVTx-99 was well tolerated and stimulated significant production of Interferon-Induced Protein-10 (IP-10). Revelation plans to start a Phase 2 viral challenge study in the first quarter of 2022, as well as a Phase 1 proof of concept study, which is intended to support the chronic nasal congestion program, in the fourth quarter of 2021.

REVTx‑200 is an intranasal immunomodulator adjunct to be used in combination with an intramuscular vaccination for more complete immunity. REVTx‑200 is based on the same technology used in REVTx-99.

is an intranasal immunomodulator adjunct to be used in combination with an intramuscular vaccination for more complete immunity. REVTx‑200 is based on the same technology used in REVTx-99. REVDx‑501 is a rapid point-of-care diagnostic that can be used to detect various respiratory viral infections regardless of virus type without the need for specialized instrumentation. Data collected to date shows that results correlate well with PCR for COVID-19 (100% positive agreement for replicating virus).

Transaction Overview

Pursuant to the merger agreement, Revelation will merge with a wholly owned subsidiary of Petra, with Revelation being the surviving entity of the merger and a wholly owned subsidiary of Petra. Petra, which currently holds approximately $73 million of cash in trust, will be renamed to Revelation Biosciences, Inc. following the merger. The combined entity will have an estimated pro forma enterprise value of approximately $128 million. Assuming no trust account redemptions by Petra's public stockholders, Revelation's existing stockholders will own approximately 54% of the fully diluted shares of common stock of the combined company immediately following the closing of the business combination.

The combined company expects to receive approximately $73 million in gross proceeds from the trust account, assuming no redemptions by Petra's existing public shareholders. The cash proceeds from the transaction are expected to fund the continued development of REVTx-99, Revelation's lead therapeutic candidate. REVTx-99 is being developed to prevent or treat respiratory viral infections and chronic nasal congestion. Proceeds from the transaction will also be used to fund the continued development of REVDx-501, a rapid point-of-care diagnostic that can be used to detect various respiratory viral infections, regardless of virus type and without the need for specialized instrumentation.

Following the closing of the transaction, the company will be led by existing management from Revelation, including CEO James Rolke.

The transaction has been approved by the Board of Directors of both Petra and Revelation and is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including the approval of Petra's stockholders. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Additional information about the proposed business combination, including a copy of the merger agreement and investor presentation, will be provided in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by Petra with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and available at www.sec.gov. In addition, Petra Acquisition, Inc. intends to file a registration statement on Form S-4 with the SEC, which will include a proxy statement/prospectus, and will file other documents regarding the proposed transaction with the SEC.

Management Comments

"We have all seen the crippling effects on lives and economies when a virus takes over," said James Rolke, Chief Executive Officer of Revelation. "We believe innovations like REVTx‑99 will enable a return to normalcy, alleviating concerns about exposure to severe respiratory infections. The mechanism of REVTx‑99, which activates the innate immune system, has the potential to reduce the exposure risks associated with travel, medical care and normal daily interactions by preventing and combating early infection. Our merger with Petra Acquisition will provide the capital needed to further our innovations and ensure they are widely available to transform the prevention and treatment landscape of viral respiratory diseases which lead to millions of deaths annually as well as immense healthcare and economic disruptions."

"Revelation Biosciences represents an opportunity to dramatically reduce the impact and severity respiratory infections have on our lives," said Andreas Typaldos, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Petra. "This transaction will provide James and the proven leadership team at Revelation the capital necessary to continue innovating in the world of innate immune system therapeutics and diagnostics - the first step towards a healthier future."

Investor Conference Call Information

Revelation and Petra will host a joint investor conference call and webcast to discuss the proposed transaction on August 30, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

About Revelation Biosciences, Inc.

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical stage life sciences company focused on the development of immunologic‑based therapies for the prevention and treatment of disease. Revelation has several product candidates in development. REVTx‑99, the lead therapeutic candidate, is an intranasal immunomodulator to prevent or treat infections caused by various respiratory viruses such as SARS-CoV-2 including its variants, influenza A and B, parainfluenza, rhinovirus, and RSV. REVTx‑200 is an intranasal immunomodulator adjunct to be used in combination with an intramuscular vaccination for more complete immunity. REVTx‑200 is based on the same technology used in REVTx-99. In addition to Revelation's therapeutic pipeline, Revelation is also developing REVDx‑501, a rapid point-of-care diagnostic that can be used to detect any respiratory viral infection, regardless of virus type or strain, without the need for specialized instrumentation. For more information on Revelation, please visit www.RevBiosciences.com.

About Petra Acquisition, Inc.

Petra Acquisition, Inc. (Nasdaq: PAIC) is a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities, with an initial focus on target businesses in the healthcare or a healthcare-related industry.

Forward-Looking Statements

