Reveal Energy Services' ORCHID* Open Interpretation Platform Wins At 2020 World Oil Awards

HOUSTON, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reveal Energy Services announces today that its ORCHID open interpretation platform is the winner of the Best Data Management & Application Solution Award at the 2020 World Oil Awards. ORCHID, an industry-first platform with an interactive, human-centric user interface, lets engineers bridge the gap between data and knowledge at lightning speed. By significantly accelerating data-driven value discovery and value capture, engineers are making profitable development decisions.

The World Oil Awards, announced October 15 during a virtual presentation, "recognize the upstream oil and gas industry's leading innovations and thought leaders" in 18 categories. More than 270 nominations were submitted from over 90 companies in more than a dozen countries around the world. Eighty-four finalists were selected, and the award winners were handpicked by the World Oil Awards advisory board.

"On behalf of the entire team at Reveal Energy Services, we want to thank World Oil for honoring our company with this prestigious award," said Sudhendu Kashikar, CEO. "We also want to thank all of our customers for their support, which has made ORCHID successful."

Using ORCHID, completion engineers can efficiently interpret data in a unified context. Engineers have a 360-degree perspective of operations with interactive control of the spatial and temporal events. This perspective enables the understanding of the fracture geometry evolution, which can be related to multi-physics observations from offset pressure, microseismic, tracers, and many other diagnostics. With this information, operators are translating their data into knowledge capital to realize the complete potential of unconventional wells and sustain shale's competitive global position.

What took several hours or days can now be completed within a few minutes. Customers have achieved more than 80% gains in productivity with the ORCHID platform.

About Reveal Energy Services Reveal Energy Services offers simple, accurate, affordable pressure-based technology that enables operators to improve completion efficiency, reduce completion cost, and increase unit production. The flagship IMAGE Frac™ pressure-based fracture maps offer unparalleled fracture measurements providing insight into completion design effectiveness and well-spacing decisions. The FracEYE SM frac hit analysis service minimizes the effect of frac hits. The ORCHID open interpretation platform lets engineers bridge the gap between data and knowledge at lightning speed. Reveal Energy Services was formed as a wholly owned subsidiary of Equinor in January 2016. The company, which is privately held, is funded by Equinor Technology Ventures and Lime Rock Partners. Reveal Energy Services, with corporate headquarters in Houston, has regional offices in Midland, Denver, and Calgary. For more information, please visit: reveal-energy.com.

