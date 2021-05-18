Revcontent Signs Major Brazilian Financial Publisher, Money Times

Revcontent was chosen specifically for its new, lightweight widget technology that offers a 60% page speed uplift and publisher-first contract flexibility and terms.

SARASOTA, Fla., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Revcontent, a leading content marketing and native advertising platform, announces its strategic partnership with Brazilian financial powerhouse Money Times. The up-and-coming, independent outlet covers the latest stories in the financial markets and has soared in popularity in recent months, quickly becoming a favorite among investors, analysts, managers and enthusiasts of the Brazilian economic environment. A new partnership with Revcontent will allow Money Times to utilize Revcontent's lightweight widget technology to create a powerful user experience for its diverse fanbase.

"We're excited to expand into the rapidly growing Brazilian region and offer competitive revenue opportunities for incredible publishers like Money Times. Money Times has a burgeoning fan base that has quickly drawn the attention of both financial industry experts and casual finance enthusiasts, capturing engagement from such a diverse audience," said Richard Marques, CEO of Revcontent.

Revcontent's lightweight technology and contract flexibility were key in Money Times' decision when choosing between multiple competitors. With Revcontent's Performanté widgets loading 60% faster than competitors, Money Times is able to maximize other ad revenue options, bolstering all page views and traffic. As slow ad technology drags down page speed, causing decreased organic search rankings, ad impression losses, and ultimately, less much-needed dollars for journalism, Revcontent's solution allows premium publishers to maximize programmatic demand.

Money Times co-founder and editor Gustavo Kahil drew from over 15 years of experience working in financial journalism for outlets such as InfoMoney, Gazeta Mercantil/InvestNews, Brasil Econômico, Exame.com, and O Financista. He made a strong commitment to his website visitors and prioritized them within the Money Times business model.

"Our growth can be attributed to our focus on delivering what the reader wants through independent content. The concise nature of our content also tends to perform very well across the web. Our readers can enjoy short copy that gets right to the core of the important information, analysis and ongoing debates," said Kahil. "With Revcontent, we were especially thrilled by three specific components of the partnership: their commitment to account management and growing alongside us, light widget technology offering seamless page experiences, and a significant revenue uplift."

"Revcontent comes at the moment when Money Times is establishing itself as an important Brazilian player. There is nothing better than having a dynamic partner like Revcontent to support us," said Rogerio Borges, Director of Business at Acta Holding, the parent company of Money Times.

Money Times is one of the first Brazilian publishers to take advantage of the Revcontent expansion, offering competitive revenue for Money Times and adding 32 million page views as a premium inventory offering for advertisers.

About RevcontentRevcontent is a leading content marketing and native advertising platform that leverages lightweight, customizable technology to empower the web's leading publishers and marketers to reach and exceed their revenue, engagement and growth goals. Revcontent has been featured on industry-leading publications such as TechCrunch, Forbes, Digiday, and AdExchanger, and Revcontent's CEO is Richard Marques. Learn more at revcontent.com.

