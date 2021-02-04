RevBio Enters The Animal Health Market To Help Improve Canine Dental Care

LOWELL, Mass., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As its first veterinary application, RevBio, Inc. announced that it has initiated a clinical study to validate the use of its innovative bone adhesive biomaterial to fill tooth extraction sockets in dogs in order to improve healing, maintain and support jaw thickness, and restore the structural stability which may help resist potential mandibular fractures.

"Many dogs, especially toy dog breeds, are predisposed to periodontal disease," said Steve Eby, Business Development Director at RevBio. "Based on interviews with many veterinary dental specialists, pathological fractures can occur in the jaws of dogs where teeth have been extracted. The treatment of jaw fractures in dogs is complex and often requires specialized techniques including jaw stabilization with wire and acrylic splinting. Not only is this traumatic to the dog and its owner, but it is also expensive costing between $2,000 to $5,000 based on regional pricing differences."

RevBio identified that its bone adhesive biomaterial could be used to fill the extraction sockets in the alveolar ridges of dogs. Working with several Diplomates of the American Veterinary Dental College, RevBio is conducting a clinical trial with a total of 30 canine patients. Healing will be assessed over several short term and long-term time points and the study results will eventually be published in a peer-reviewed journal.

This study will be overseen by Christopher Snyder, DVM, DAVDC, who is a Clinical Associate Professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Veterinary Medicine and recently appointed clinical advisor to RevBio. "This unique material could significantly improve treatment options available to us," said Dr. Snyder, "and I believe there are many more veterinary applications where this material could be used to improve the current standard of care." Dr. Snyder's benchtop research on the potential use of RevBio's bone adhesive for repairing canine mandibular fractures was published in the peer-reviewed journal Frontiers in Veterinary Science .

"Having conducted extensive research in canines as part of the regulatory approval process for our human dental products, it is nice to see that we can leverage this research to improve the care and treatment of our pets," said Brian Hess, CEO of RevBio. "This is just yet another example of how our bone adhesive biomaterial could improve patient care."

About RevBio, Inc.

RevBio, Inc. is a medical device company engaged in the development and commercialization of a patented, synthetic, injectable, self-setting, and osteoconductive bone adhesive biomaterial called Tetranite®. The company is initially developing this technology for use in the dental market. However, the company is also working to develop adhesive applications for the broader orthopedics market and additional application in the animal health market. RevBio's Tetranite technology is not yet approved for commercial use.

