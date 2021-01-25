Revance To Highlight Aesthetic Clinical Data On DaxibotulinumtoxinA For Injection And Hyaluronic Acid Filler Study Results At Maui Derm For Dermatologists 2021

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVNC), a biotechnology company focused on innovative aesthetic and therapeutic offerings, today announced that three ePosters will be presented at the Maui Derm for Dermatologists 2021 meeting being held in-person at the Grand Wailea in Maui, Hawaii from January 25-29, 2021 and broadcasted via live-stream for those unable to join in person. The presentations will showcase findings from the open-label Phase 2 study evaluating DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection for the simultaneous treatment of moderate to severe upper facial lines (glabellar lines, forehead lines and lateral canthal lines), as well as data demonstrating the progressive effects of DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection on static/resting, glabellar lines with repeated treatment as a secondary analysis of data from the SAKURA Phase 3 program. Additionally, results of an in vitro study evaluating the ability of recombinant hyaluronidase to degrade the RHA® Collection of hyaluronic acid based dermal fillers, alongside a number of other commercially available HA fillers will be shared.

"We continue to build on our existing body of evidence, underscoring the potential of DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection to set a new standard in facial aesthetics treatments," said Roman Rubio, Senior Vice President of Clinical Development at Revance. "At Maui Derm 2021, we are excited to present positive results from our Phase 2 upper facial lines study and data from the SAKURA Phase 3 program on static glabellar lines, in addition to the first in vitro data describing the sensitivity of the RHA® Collection to hyaluronidase degradation."

The following ePosters are currently available to attendees and the abstracts are available online via the Maui Derm website at MauiDerm.com.

ePosters:

Title: Treatment of Upper Facial Lines with DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection: Results from an Open-label Phase 2 Study Authors and Affiliations: Jeffrey S. Dover, Skincare Physicians, Chestnut Hill Massachusetts; Shannon Humphrey, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, British Columbia; Z. Paul Lorenc, Department of Plastic Surgery, Lenox Hill Hospital, New York New York; Ava Shamban, AVA MD, Santa Monica, California; Todd Gross, Yan Liu, Roman Rubio, Domenico Vitarella, Revance Therapeutics, Inc. Newark, California

Title: DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection-treated Subjects Show Progressive Improvement in Static Glabellar Lines with Repeated Treatment Authors and Affiliations: Richard Glogau, Department of Dermatology, University of California at San Francisco, San Francisco, California; Theda Kontis, Department of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, Division of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Johns Hopkins Medical Institutions, Baltimore, Maryland; Yan Liu, Conor J. Gallagher, Revance Therapeutics, Inc. Newark, California

Title: An in vitro Kinetic Study of Hyaluronic Acid Filler Enzymatic Degradation to Human Recombinant Hyaluronidase Authors and Affiliations:Jimmy Faivre, Teoxane, Mélanie Gallet, Teoxane, Conor Gallagher, Revance Therapeutics, François Bourdon, Teoxane

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on innovative aesthetic and therapeutic offerings, including its next-generation neuromodulator product, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection. DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection combines a proprietary stabilizing peptide excipient with a highly purified botulinum toxin that does not contain human or animal-based components. Revance has successfully completed a Phase 3 program for DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection in glabellar (frown) lines and is pursuing U.S. regulatory approval. Revance is also evaluating DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection in the full upper face, including glabellar lines, forehead lines and crow's feet, as well as in two therapeutic indications - cervical dystonia and adult upper limb spasticity. To accompany DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection, Revance owns a unique portfolio of premium products and services for U.S. aesthetics practices, including the exclusive U.S. distribution rights to the RHA® Collection of dermal fillers, the first and only range of FDA-approved fillers for correction of dynamic facial wrinkles and folds, and the HintMD fintech platform, which includes integrated smart payment, subscription and loyalty digital services. Revance has also partnered with Viatris (formerly Mylan N.V.) to develop a biosimilar to BOTOX®, which would compete in the existing short-acting neuromodulator marketplace. Revance is dedicated to making a difference by transforming patient experiences. For more information or to join our team visit us at www.revance.com.

