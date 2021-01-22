Revance Issues Inaugural Environmental, Social And Governance (ESG) Report

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVNC), a biotechnology company focused on innovative aesthetic and therapeutic offerings, today announced the release of its inaugural ESG Report, which details the company's commitments and efforts to build strong...

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVNC), a biotechnology company focused on innovative aesthetic and therapeutic offerings, today announced the release of its inaugural ESG Report, which details the company's commitments and efforts to build strong corporate governance, and operate sustainably and responsibly, including its response to the COVID-19 pandemic and prevailing social issues in 2020. The report was guided by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) framework.

"At Revance, our aim is to make a positive impact in the world through our products, services and people. As we enter the commercial stage of our evolution our focus on corporate responsibility and sustainability has never been greater," said Mark Foley, President and Chief Executive Officer. "To that end, our first ESG report reflects how our core values and commitment to patients, physicians, employees and shareholders shapes our policies and initiatives on governance and sustainability. For us, this is an important step in the right direction and we look forward to working with our stakeholders to build our ESG efforts in the years ahead."

Revance's key ESG and corporate citizenship priorities include:

Leading with business ethics and compliance- commitments to a comprehensive compliance program, ethical competitive business practices and strong corporate governance.

Building a great culture- commitments to a safe, healthy and secure work environment, training and supporting employees, being an equal opportunity employer, diversity and inclusion, fair compensation, and social responsibility.

Solving unmet patient needs with innovation -commitments to developing innovative, safe and effective drug products to address unmet patient needs in aesthetics and therapeutics categories.

ESG is overseen by the Nominating and Governance Committee of the Board of Directors.

The full report can be found on the company's website.

About Revance Therapeutics, Inc.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on innovative aesthetic and therapeutic offerings, including its next-generation neuromodulator product, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection. DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection combines a proprietary stabilizing peptide excipient with a highly purified botulinum toxin that does not contain human or animal-based components. Revance has successfully completed a Phase 3 program for DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection in glabellar (frown) lines and is pursuing U.S. regulatory approval. Revance is also evaluating DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection in the full upper face, including glabellar lines, forehead lines and crow's feet, as well as in two therapeutic indications - cervical dystonia and adult upper limb spasticity. To accompany DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection, Revance owns a unique portfolio of premium products and services for U.S. aesthetics practices, including the exclusive U.S. distribution rights to the RHA® Collection of dermal fillers, the first and only range of FDA-approved fillers for correction of dynamic facial wrinkles and folds, and the HintMD fintech platform, which includes integrated smart payment, subscription and loyalty digital services. Revance has also partnered with Viatris (formerly Mylan N.V.) to develop a biosimilar to BOTOX®, which would compete in the existing short-acting neuromodulator marketplace. Revance is dedicated to making a difference by transforming patient experiences. For more information or to join our team visit us at www.revance.com.

"Revance Therapeutics" and the Revance logo are registered trademarks of Revance Therapeutics, Inc.Resilient Hyaluronic Acid® and RHA® are trademarks of TEOXANE SA.BOTOX® is a registered trademark of Allergan, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that the future results, levels of activity, performance, events, circumstances, or achievements reflected in the forward-looking statements will ever be achieved or occur.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations. These risks and uncertainties relate to a variety of economic, competitive, commercial, social, regulatory and operational factors. Detailed information regarding factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by statements in this report may be found in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including factors described in the section entitled "Risks Factors" on our Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 9, 2020. The forward-looking statements in this report speak only as of the date hereof. We disclaim any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

"Revance Therapeutics" and the Revance logo are registered trademarks of Revance Therapeutics, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210122005080/en/