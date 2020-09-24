RevaComm And Galvanize Provide U.S. Air Force With Scalable Learning Solutions For At-Home Instruction During Pandemic

RevaComm, an enterprise digital transformation company that has 30 years of experience transforming organizational challenges into powerful digital capabilities, and Galvanize, a leader in developing talent and capabilities for individuals and...

RevaComm, an enterprise digital transformation company that has 30 years of experience transforming organizational challenges into powerful digital capabilities, and Galvanize, a leader in developing talent and capabilities for individuals and corporations in the technical fields of software engineering and data science, announced today they are working with the U.S. Air Force to provide better management and tracking of synchronous and asynchronous learning for Airmen and contractors, whether they are in-person or remote.

For the first time, with the development and guidance from prime contract holder RevaComm, Galvanize has modified its commercial proprietary LEARN training and technology system to deploy on Platform One, the Air Force, and the Department of Defense's hardened internal technology platform. Over 11,000 members of the Air Force workforce plan to use or have already begun utilizing this system, with more added each day.

"COVID has forced us all to think differently," said Harsh Patel, Galvanize CEO. "We are known for creating world-class learning outcomes, and our market-leading instructors leveraging our LEARN software helps make this possible. With the help of RevaComm, this solution enables us to onboard, train and upskill active duty and civilian DoD members remotely, via synchronous or asynchronous learning, and at-scale. We are happy to bring this capability to the Air Force in an effort to help Airmen and contractors learn in a more engaging setting."

Some of the key adaptations of the LEARN software that allow it to conform to the standards of Platform One, and integrate with current Department of Defense tools, include containerization of the LEARN system, integration with current Air Force tools like GitLab, passing all security and testing protocols, and deploying to CloudOne, the Air Force internal cloud system. When the project is fully realized, the LEARN software on Platform One will allow for high-impact onboarding and training for Airmen and contractors.

"The goal was to bring 11,000 Airmen and developers into this space by the end of the year, but when COVID hit, we had to change the way we solved this, and fast," said Brett Kimura, President, RevaComm. "We promptly pivoted to a 'virtual first' approach and leveraged commercial software more than previously anticipated to help with onboarding. Once we discovered we could utilize the current Air Force source code repositories and deployments to get LEARN deployed to CloudOne, we easily provided Platform One and other DoD or Air Force programs with onboarding-specific programs."

As a leading bootcamp education provider in software engineering and data science, Galvanize helps accelerate the careers of technical professionals by teaching the skills needed to excel in modern-day software engineering, data analysis, and data engineering roles. Galvanize's software engineering and data science graduates have been hired by today's leading innovators across diverse sectors, including Apple, Accenture, Tesla, Spotify, and Oracle.

For more information on this project, please visit revacomm.com or galvanize.com.

About RevaComm

RevaComm Inc. is a minority-owned U.S. 8(a) certified small disadvantaged business established in 1990 in Honolulu, Hawaii, with presences in Washington, D.C., San Antonio, Texas, and Denver, Colorado. We pride ourselves on our ability to turn organizational challenges into powerful digital capabilities through fresh experiences and great technology. RevaComm's agile approach deeply integrates business consulting, user-centered design, software engineering, DevSecOps, and best-in-class web solutions to improve human performance and engagement among customers, employees, and partners. We enable our federal, state, and local government agencies and commercial organization partners to become faster, smarter, and more resilient. Learn more about RevaComm on our website, www.revacomm.com.

About Galvanize

Galvanize is a learning community for technology with eight physical campuses across the U.S. where innovative startups, aspiring students, and large enterprises benefit from a dynamic, unique technology ecosystem. Galvanize is an industry leader in technology education, offering the Data Science and Hack Reactor Software Engineering immersive bootcamps, that propel careers and help individuals thrive in the digital economy. In addition to its physical campuses, Galvanize offers full-time and part-time immersive bootcamps to individuals remotely, and tailored workforce training to enterprise clients to address each of their unique needs. With 8,000+ graduates, Galvanize alumni have gone on to bring their talents to over 2,250 companies. Galvanize is a subsidiary of K12 Inc. (LRN) - Get Report, a premier provider of innovative, high-quality online and blended education solutions, curriculum, and programs to students, schools and enterprises in primary, secondary and post-secondary settings. Learn more at www.galvanize.com.

