Rev-Up Your Engines! Top Speed Racing Returns To Beeville, TX March 26-28, 2021

BEEVILLE, Texas, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Motor Sports Fans, ARE you READY to see some of the fastest 1-mile cars and motorcycles in the world compete at The Texas Mile?!?! WE ARE!!! March 26-28, 2021 at Chase Field in Beeville, TX.

For 18-years, twice a year, The Texas Mile has transformed an airport runway in the Coastal Bend area of Texas into a world-renowned motorsports festival and proving grounds for manufacturers, after-market suppliers, and vehicle tuners. We host amateur and professional car and motorcycle enthusiasts from around the globe for an ultimate Top Speed Racing experience. It is a man-and-machine challenge. Participants race against the mile-per-hour clock with "No Speed Limit" to capture their top speed at the 1-mile marker.

The Texas Mile is a family friendly event and welcomes all to enjoy being up-close and personal with the racers and their amazing machines. Spectator passes are sold at the gate and are good for the whole event. Kids 12 and under admitted at no charge. For those with side-by-sides, golf carts, paddock vehicles, golf carts, etc., you can bring those. We have plenty of parking spots for your truck and trailer.

For the first time ever, there will be a Beer Garden hosted by The Beeville Chamber of Commerce. There is also a Remote Control (RC) Vehicle Track being setup for everyone to enjoy while at the event.

"This is a community centric event everyone enjoys," says Shannon Matus, who started the event in 2003 with Jay Matus in nearby communities of Goliad, then to Beeville, then to Victoria and now back home to Beeville, TX. "Our event caters to enhancing the experience of all engaged in the event whether you are physically present or online. It has a very "personal feel" to it while at the same time is considered a "big-time" racing event."

Please stay tuned to social media and your local news organizations for additional highlights and information on this weekend's activities. We will be going live throughout the weekend on Facebook and YouTube.

Some history for those of you that are new to this legacy event. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PJ46mtfFEaA

Dates and Location: March 26-28, 2021, Fri-Sun, Chase Field Industrial and Airport Complex, Beeville, TX Event Contact: Shannon Matus, info@texasmile.net, 281-802-9863Social Media: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheTexasMile; Instagram: @TheTexasMile; YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/TheUSMileTopSpeedRacingEvents/featured Twitter: @TheTexasMile Web site: www.texasmile.net and www.theusmileracing.com

