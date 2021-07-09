Rev. Jenna M Arnaz, B.Msc., BCH Is Recognized By Continental Who's Who

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla., July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rev. Jenna M Arnaz, B.Msc., BCH, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Board Certified Hypnotherapist for her professional achievements throughout her career and her exemplary contributions as the Founder of Creating Changes Hypnosis.

Rev. Jenna M. Arnaz, Reiki Master, Board Certified Hypnotherapist, and Certified Smoking Cessation Specialist, utilizes her passion for alternative healing through hypnosis to heal one person at a time. She discovered her passion after realizing how meditation, mindfulness, and hypnosis best helped heal her trauma after the tragic 9/11 event. Since then, Rev. Arnaz is highly committed to teaching the unique healing of self-hypnosis and meditation to everyone searching for an alternative method for physical, emotional, and whole-body healing. She specializes in hypnosis therapy, smoking cessation, virtual gastric band, weight release, and stress management. At Creating Changes Hypnosis, Rev. Arnaz offers you a unique experience to achieve the best you can be.

Among her academic achievements, Rev. Arnaz completed her nursing training at Garnett Career Center in Charleston, WV, in 1981 and is a licensed practical nurse. She received her Associate's Degree in Applied Science from Ohio College of Massotherapy in 2005. Following this, Rev. Arnaz obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Holistic Theology/Ministry from the University of Metaphysical Science in 2018. Board Certified in Hypnotherapy, she attended the UP Hypnosis Institute in Palm Harbor, FL. She is also an ordained minister. In her current capacity, she is pursuing her studies for her Master's degree in Humanistic Science at the Institute of Metaphysical Humanistic Science, emphasizing hypnosis, counseling, and coaching.

She maintains affiliations with the International Association of Counselors & Therapists (IACT), International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), and Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized (P.O.W.E.R). Rev. Arnaz has been awarded for her professional excellence as IAOTP's 2021 Hypnotherapist of the Year. In her spare time, Rev. Arnaz enjoys writing, fitness, gardening, bowling, and reading.

Rev. Arnaz dedicates this honorable recognition to " Sheila Granger, world-renowned professional clinical hypnotist. Thank you for your mentorship."

Please contact Rev. Jenna Arnaz at (727) 304-5060 or email her at hypnosis2day@gmail.com. For further information, contact www.creatingchangeshypnosis.net.

