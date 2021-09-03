REV Group To Present At The Morgan Stanley Virtual 9th Annual Laguna Conference On September 13, 2021

REV Group, Inc. (REVG) - Get REV Group, Inc. Report, a U.S. based manufacturer of industry-leading specialty vehicles, today announced that its President and CEO, Rod Rushing, its CFO, Mark Skonieczny and its VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Development, Drew Konop will present at the Morgan Stanley Virtual Laguna Conference. The presentation will begin at 12:45 p.m. Eastern Time, on Monday September 13, 2021. Interested investors and other parties may listen to a simultaneous webcast of the presentation by logging onto the investor relations section ("Investor Events & Presentations") on the company's website at http://investors.revgroup.com/.The online replay will remain available for 90 days, beginning one hour after the presentation. The presentation materials will be posted to the investor relations section as well.

About REV Group

REV Group (REVG) companies are leading designers and manufacturers of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. We serve a diversified customer base, primarily in the United States, through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. We provide customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs for public services (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, and transit buses), commercial infrastructure (terminal trucks and industrial sweepers) and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles). Our diverse portfolio is made up of well-established principal vehicle brands, including many of the most recognizable names within their industry. Several of our brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. REV Group trades on the NYSE under the symbol REVG. Investors-REVG

