REV Group To Present At The Morgan Stanley Virtual 8th Annual Laguna Conference

REV Group (REVG) - Get Report, today announced that its CEO, Rod Rushing will present at the Morgan Stanley Virtual 8th Annual Laguna Conference. A presentation will begin at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time, on Tuesday September 15, 2020. Interested investors and other parties may listen to a simultaneous webcast of the presentation by logging onto the investor relations section ("Investor Events & Presentations") on the company's website at http://investors.revgroup.com/.

About REV Group, Inc.

REV Group (REVG) is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. We serve a diversified customer base primarily in the United States through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial and Recreation. We provide customized vehicle solutions for applications including: essential needs (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses and municipal transit buses), industrial and commercial (terminal trucks, cut-away buses and street sweepers) and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles ("RVs") and luxury buses). Our brand portfolio consists of 29 well-established principal vehicle brands including many of the most recognizable names within our served markets. Several of our brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. Investors-REVG

