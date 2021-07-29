Rev.com's Industry-leading Speech Recognition Technology Now Available In 31 Languages, Helping Developers Build For Global Audiences

Feature will allow users to automatically convert speech to text in 26 new languages

AUSTIN, Texas, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's most accurate speech-to-text engine, Rev.com, today announced that Rev.ai, its industry-leading automatic speech recognition technology, is now available in 31 languages.

Rev.ai is the most accurate automatic speech recognition engine in the world. Its suite of speech-to-text APIs allows developers to build powerful downstream applications with a speech engine trained on more than 50,000 hours of human-transcribed content.

Rev's Global Voice Recognition service has expanded the number of languages offered with its asynchronous speech recognition API from five to 31.

The languages include Arabic, Bulgarian, Catalan, Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, English, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Hindi, Hungarian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Latvian, Lithuanian, Malay, Mandarin, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Slovak, Slovenian, Spanish, Swedish, and Turkish.

The automatic speech recognition (ASR) engine also has the ability to identify who said what.

"As people become more connected and the barriers between us shrink, developers are beginning to think about how they can meet global demand," said Rev Founder and CEO Jason Chicola. "Our new language expansion is an important step towards making the world more accessible and unlocking the potential of speech for everyone, everywhere."

About Rev Rev combines human and artificial intelligence to deliver the largest and most popular voice-to-text service. More than 170,000 customers and 60 percent of the Fortune 500 turn to Rev for fast, accurate, and affordable audio and video-to-text needs, ranging from transcription and translation to captions and subtitles. Powered by a large and vibrant community of freelancers, Rev uses artificial intelligence tools to turn speech into text at unparalleled low cost and has been recognized as one of America's Most Promising Artificial Intelligence Companies by Forbes. The company is obsessed with making the power of voice accessible to everyone, all while creating fulfilling work-from-home jobs. Learn more at rev.com .

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/revcoms-industry-leading-speech-recognition-technology-now-available-in-31-languages-helping-developers-build-for-global-audiences-301343748.html

SOURCE Rev.com, Inc