Reusable Kids' Ice Pack From Xino Sports Receives Accolades From Amazon Shoppers

Xino Sports is quickly emerging as a popular brand on Amazon, thanks to its kids' ice pack. Each set of the product comes with three ice packs made using non-toxic gel beads and medical-grade plastic lining.

FEASTERVILLE TREVOSE, Pa., Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Xino Sports' kids ice pack is now a highly recommended product in the world's most popular online marketplace. The product is available in sets comprising three reusable ice packs that can be used as hot and cold compresses. With over 250 reviews from satisfied users, this product has recently received the coveted Amazon's Choice badge.

Treating pain with hot and cold can be extremely useful for many conditions and injuries and is easily affordable. Heat therapy works by improving circulation and blood flow to a particular area by increasing the afflicted area's temperature; the heat can also soothe discomfort and increase muscle flexibility. On the other hand, cold therapy works by reducing blood flow to a particular area, which can significantly reduce inflammation and swelling, especially around a joint or a tendon. It can temporarily reduce nerve activity, which can also relieve pain.

"We designed our gel ice packs to address the common issues many people have with similar products on the market. Unlike most others, our ice pack for kids contains non-toxic gel beads encased with the help of medical-grade plastic lining. This prevents leakage of the gel beads, and of course, our product contains no BPA and is phthalate-free," said a senior company spokesperson.

Additionally, Xino Sports advises that its innovative gel technology allows the ice packs to be used for hot and cold compresses. When used as a cold compress, it helps reduce bruising and swelling. As a hot compress, on the other hand, it provides deep and penetrating pain relief. As a result, the packs can be used as a hot muscle relaxant, hand warmer, ice pack for face, and much more.

"The ice pack kids come in cute animal designs resembling a panda, unicorn, and teddy bear. After using the pack, the outer sleeve can be removed easily for cleaning purposes. The plastic is a moldable, soft, vinyl type and has been tested satisfactorily for child safety," the spokesperson concluded.

"These are so cute! They are the perfect size for little hands. The animals are a little cloth cover, which keeps them from getting too cold against their skin. It also makes washing them really easy. They came with a little zip pouch to keep them in, so they stay together in the freezer. The beads inside make it moldable to form around a head, knee, arm or whatever. Also, since they are beads, you don't risk gel leaking out in the event of a hole. They seemed a bit overpriced for little ice packs, but they definitely provide a smile and cold comfort when my little ones get hurt," a satisfied Amazon shopper mentioned in his review.

More about Xino Sports ice packs can be found at the company's official website or Amazon storefront.

Because of today's technology, traditional family values have declined and electronic devices have replaced quality time. Do you want to get the kids active and spending more time outdoors with friends? Our products will help you achieve that goal!

