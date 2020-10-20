Reusable Face Mask Market Size Worth $7.08 Billion By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global reusable face mask market size is expected to reach USD 7.08 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 23.5% from 2020 to 2027. Growing awareness about the ill effects of air pollution, dust, and smoke, and the outbreak of coronavirus are among the primary factors driving the market. According to the American Lung Association, close to 133.9 million people in the U.S. are exposed to unhealthy air conditions every year. Face covering masks act as a shield to protect the wearer from the direct impact of harmful particles present in the air. As the air quality continues to deteriorate, the demand for face masks will keep increasing.

The widespread impact of the COVID-19 pandemic around the globe has been driving the demand for reusable face masks. According to the USA Facts report of September 2020, the country reported 6,060,334 known cases and registered deaths amounted to 184,280. With the restriction on the use of surgical masks, including N95, which are known to offer comparatively higher protection than other types of masks against the virus to healthcare workers, the demand for reusable mask has spurred among the general public. These masks are highly recommended by the government and medical institutes as they reduce the chances of virus spread, which is favoring the market growth.

The online distribution channel is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing distribution channel throughout the forecast period. The increasing availability of a wide number of reusable face masks of different brands, free delivery, and seasonal discounts on e-retailer platforms are among the major reasons driving the segment

Asia Pacific held the largest share of more than 33.0% in 2019. The rising threat of the COVID-19 pandemic and growing air pollution have been the primary factors supporting market growth

Read 80 page research report with ToC on "Reusable Face Mask Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Material (Cotton, Nylon), By Application (Personal, Commercial), By Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027'' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/reusable-face-mask-market

In terms of material, the cotton segment led the market and accounted for 69.1% share of the global revenue in 2019. According to a 2020 research by Smart Air, an open-source data and content provider on air pollution, among the face masks made to balance protection and breathability, cotton filtered out 84% of large particles and 19% of small. Moreover, recommendation by the organizations, such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization, to use cotton in cloth face masks bodes well for the future demand for reusable face masks.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is likely to increase the demand for reusable face masks across the globe. Demand is escalated with the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases worldwide. Small and large-cap companies are investing in manufacturing facilities to meet the current demand for face masks amongst the general public, medical workers, and industrialists. Moreover, small and medium-sized market players are expected to show considerable improvements in the foreseeable future.

In terms of application, the personal segment led the market and accounted for 78.3% share of the global revenue in 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic has led to rising consumer awareness and maintenance of public protocol of wearing face masks. Moreover, manufacturers and designers have been launching products in bulk for the individual segment. For instance, in August 2020, Burberry launched its first collection of reusable and sustainable face masks made of cotton and antimicrobial technology.

Based on the distribution channel, the offline segment dominated the market and accounted for 62.6% share of the global revenue in 2019. Additionally, with mandatory regulations on wearing face masks in public places, people are experimenting with the latest trends online offered by companies. For instance, e-commerce websites including Etsy and Zazzle witnessed an upsurge in the sales of customized masks, and more than 200 private labels have registered on such websites to increase the sales of face masks.

Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share of more than 33.0% in 2019. The growing demand for washable and reusable masks from densely-populated countries like India and China is expected to serve as a great growth booster for the region.

North America is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR from 2020 to 2027. The rise in the incidences of airborne diseases, pollution levels, forest fire cases, and the outbreak of the coronavirus have been encouraging a sizable number of consumers to opt for personal reusable face masks in the region. With consumers looking to protect themselves from several virus- and bacteria-related illnesses, such as allergies, lung infections, and coronavirus, prominent manufacturers are focusing on increasing their scale of operations concerning the manufacturing of reusable face masks.

List of Key Players of Reusable Face Mask Market

Respro

Moldex-Metric

Vogmask

idMASK

Totobobo

Airpop

Kimberly Clark

Cambridge Mask Company

Debrief Me

ARAX Co., LTD.

