ReturnQueen Takes On Atlanta

ATLANTA, Aug. 3, 2021 ReturnQueen, the exclusive shopping return service app, is rapidly expanding in the U.S. Their newest location officially launches today in Atlanta, GA. In addition to the software company's corporate headquarters in the NY Metro area, and recent launches in Silicon Valley, Chicago, Miami, Charlotte, Tampa, Nashville, Raleigh/Durham/Chapel Hill/Cary, Austin, Boston, this eleventh location grows the company's footprint to service to roughly 6,300 zip codes nationwide.

ReturnQueen brings convenience app return service to Atlanta!

Atlanta is a diverse, vibrant community with a booming economy due mainly to its affordability and high employment rate. Atlanta is also one of the few cities with three downtown areas filled with high rises, very desirable to residents and businesses alike. The official downtown is more of a business center where you can find several Fortune 500 companies like Coca-Cola, UPS, and Home Depot. Midtown is great for nightlife, great food, and cocktails and more of a trendy and upscale experience, is Buckhead, often called the " Beverly Hills of the South."

"This perfect trifecta and thriving city is paramount to our decision to launch our service in Atlanta. Our app is designed to appeal to everyone, especially in a busy, dynamic, diverse community where residents desire convenience apps like Doordash, Instacart and Uber." says Melissa Sprich, VP of Growth.

About ReturnQueen

ReturnQueen is an on-demand service that picks up, processes, and sends back all your online shopping returns. This contactless service was created to be the solution to the biggest pain points in the shopping cycle including, printing labels, packaging items, waiting in line, driving to the post office, and handling receipts. This unique app allows users to organize and track all their online purchases at a glance and choose which items they want to return. You can return as many items as you can fit into the return bag, provided by ReturnQueen. Membership options are available to serve different customer needs. ReturnQueen is currently operational in over 6,300 zip codes across NJ, NY, NC, TN, TX, FL, MA, IL, CA, and GA. Their goal is to make this service quickly available throughout the U.S.

First pick up is FREE, Available NOW for download:

App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/returnqueen/id1537845231

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.returnqueen

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/returnqueen-takes-on-atlanta-301347382.html

SOURCE ReturnQueen