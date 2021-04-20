ReturnQueen Has Arrived In Nashville, Tenn.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ReturnQueen, the exclusive shopping return service app, is rapidly expanding in the U.S. Their newest location officially launches today in Nashville, TN. In addition to the software company's corporate headquarters in the NY Metro area, and recent launch in Charlotte N.C, this Nashville location grows the company footprint to a total of 3,031 zip codes nationwide.

Nashville, known as the "Music City" has some of the most desirable assets in our country. This April alone, both Oracle and Amazon announced their commitment to growing their footprint in this city by bringing thousands of jobs to an already booming market. Since the pandemic, the property values have grown, the job market is taking off and the unemployment rates are low. These factors are desirable for people to continue to migrate to the city. "This is a key time for a thriving city and a place where we naturally need to bring our services to quickly," says Melissa Sprich, VP of Growth. "Besides real estate and the strong economy, the rich southern comfort culture of their music and arts, entertainment offerings, growing food scene, and move to more of a cosmopolitan city makes this location spot-on for our services."

About ReturnQueenReturnQueen, an on-demand service that picks up, processes, and sends back all your shopping returns. This contactless service was created to be the solution to the biggest pain points in the shopping cycle including, printing labels, packaging items, waiting in line, driving to the post office and handling receipts. This unique app allows users to view all their online purchases at a glance and choose which items they want to return. You can return as many items as you can fit into the return bag, provided by ReturnQueen. Membership options will be available to serve different customer needs.

ReturnQueen is currently operational in 3,031 zip codes across NJ, NY, NC and TN. Immediate plans to expand to Miami, Atlanta, Austin and Dallas within the next 30 days. Their goal is to make this service quickly available throughout the U.S.

