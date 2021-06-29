ReturnQueen Arrives In The Windy City

CHICAGO, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ReturnQueen, the exclusive shopping return service app, is rapidly expanding in the U.S. Their newest location officially launches today in Chicago, IL. In addition to the software company's corporate headquarters in the NY Metro area, and recent launches in Miami, Charlotte, Tampa, Nashville, Raleigh/Durham/ Chapel Hill/Cary, Austin, Boston, this ninth location grows the company's footprint to service over 6,100 zip codes nationwide.

"ReturnQueen is excited to arrive in the Windy City, says Mary Goosman, VP of Strategy. Chicago has amazing neighborhoods that each bring a unique quality, culture and history to the state. The diversity and attractions in this massive city make it a perfect location to enter into the Midwest market." From catching the Cubs in Wrigleyville to shopping in Lincoln Park and live jazz in Uptown, the Northern neighborhoods are youthful and desirable. The West Side is considered the city's culinary destination, along with the breathtaking murals, monuments and churches of Wicker Park. Chicago's Loop is home to some major attractions, the Historic Theatre District, as well as galleries, lounges and shopping on Michigan Avenue. The South Side showcases monuments, museums, and Chinatown's authentic cuisine. These neighborhoods help shape why Chicago is such a desirable place to live. As the third largest city in the U.S, Chicago remains more affordable to live than NY or LA, and still offers a vibrant and diverse city life.

About ReturnQueen

ReturnQueen, an on-demand service that picks up, processes and sends back all your online shopping returns. This contactless service was created to be the solution to the biggest pain points in the shopping cycle including, printing labels, packaging items, waiting in line, driving to the post office and handling receipts. This unique app allows users to view all their online purchases at a glance and choose which items they want to return. You can return as many items as you can fit into the return bag, provided by ReturnQueen. Membership options will be available to serve different customer needs. ReturnQueen is currently operational in over 6,100 zip codes across NJ, NY, NC, TN, TX, FL, MA, and IL. Immediate plans to expand to Atlanta, Silicon Valley, Dallas and Los Angeles. within the next 30 days. Their goal is to make this service quickly available throughout the U.S.

First pick up is FREE, Available NOW for download: App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/returnqueen/id1537845231 Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.returnqueen

