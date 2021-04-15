ReturnQueen Arrives In The Queen City, Charlotte, NC Area

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ReturnQueen, the exclusive shopping return service app, has expanded its services to Charlotte, NC. In addition to the software company's corporate headquarters in the NY Metro area, the new ReturnHouse location (logistics facility) grows the company footprint to a total of 2,806 zip codes nationwide.

"The decision to expand our presence into the Charlotte area was a logical step in our business growth strategy." says Melissa Sprich, VP of Growth. "This area is the most populated city in the state and one of the fastest growing metro areas in the U.S. With the second-largest financial center in the country, home to popular pro sports teams, super strong momentum in the tech market and one of the most desirable Millennial moving destinations, it makes perfect sense to bring ReturnQueen to the Queen City."

About ReturnQueenReturnQueen, an on-demand service that picks up, processes and sends back all your shopping returns. This contactless service was created to be the solution to the biggest pain points in the shopping cycle including, printing labels, packaging items, waiting in line, driving to the post office and handling receipts. This unique app allows users to view all their online purchases at a glance and choose which items they want to return. You can return as many items as you can fit into the return bag, provided by ReturnQueen. Membership options will be available to serve different customer needs.

ReturnQueen is currently operational in 2,806 zip codes across NJ, NY, and NC. Immediate plans to expand to Raleigh/Durham/ Cary, Tampa, Miami, Atlanta, Nashville, Austin and Dallas within the next 30 days. Their goal is to make this service quickly available throughout the U.S.

First pick up is FREE, Available NOW for download App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/returnqueen/id1537845231 Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.returnqueen

