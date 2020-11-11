Retrophin To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ: RTRX) today announced that Company management will present at the following upcoming virtual investor conferences in November and December:

Jefferies 20 20 Virtual London Healthcare Conference Date: Wednesday, November 18, 2020 Time: 6:45 p.m. GMT (1:45 p.m. ET)

2020 Evercore ISI Virtual HealthCONx Conference Date: Tuesday, December 1, 2020 Time: 1:25 p.m. ET

Live webcasts will be available at http://ir.retrophin.com/events and archived replays will be accessible for up to 30 days.

About Retrophin

Retrophin is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in identifying, developing and delivering life-changing therapies to people living with rare disease. The Company's approach centers on its pipeline featuring sparsentan, a product candidate in late-stage development for focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) and IgA nephropathy (IgAN), rare disorders characterized by progressive scarring of the kidney often leading to end-stage renal disease. Research in additional rare diseases is also underway, including partnerships with leaders in patient advocacy and government research to identify potential therapeutics for NGLY1 deficiency and Alagille syndrome, conditions with no approved treatment options. Retrophin's R&D efforts are supported by revenues from the Company's commercial products Chenodal ®, Cholbam ®, Thiola ® and Thiola EC ®.

Contact:

