Retro Fitness Bulks Up Executive Roster Appointing Former Planet Fitness Executive Chief Development Officer

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Retro Fitness, the leader in high-value, low price fitness, announced the appointment of Mark Andrews as Chief Development Officer. Andrews brings more than 15 years of franchise development expertise to Retro Fitness' executive leadership team spearheaded by former Starbucks Executive, CEO, Andrew Alfano. The growth of the brand's C-Suite is the final step in Retro Fitness' leadership transformation, positioning the brand for rapid growth and advancement.

Prior to joining Retro Fitness, Andrews helped lead all Franchise Sales and Development for Planet Fitness. There he was instrumental in attracting and selecting investor groups to help fuel their growth, specifically within area development and territory expansion. He worked cross functionally with other executives to help grow that brand into what you see today.

"We're thrilled to add Mark Andrews to the executive leadership team," said Andrew Alfano, CEO of Retro Fitness. "With more investors and small business owners turning to Retro Fitness for franchise and investment opportunities, Andrews' expertise in Area Development and Territories is a great compliment to our growth strategy and vision for the future of Retro Fitness."

"The 30 Billion Dollar Fitness Industry was forecasted to grow 20% over the next 5 years, and that was before a global pandemic shined a light on obesity and the many unhealthy behaviors people adopted," Alfano continued. "It was critical that I prioritized building a team able to capitalize on an industry that is about to explode and be more relevant than ever. It starts with your people and I am proud of the talent we have attracted to the organization."

Mark Andrews rounds out Retro Fitness' talent laden executive team alongside, COO, Todd Scartozzi, former COO of Gold's Gym, CMO, Victor Bao, former marketing executive with Harley Davidson and Louis Vuitton, as well as CFO, Robbie Sprechman, industry insider and longtime Retro Fitness Executive.

As Chief Development Officer at Retro Fitness, Mark Andrews will lead all Area and Territory Development along with Investor Opportunities which includes all Franchise Sales. This includes Real Estate as well with a strong focus on brand as Retro Fitness scales across the country with immediate focus on the emerging markets of Southeast Florida, Houston, Dallas, the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic markets.

About Retro Fitness:Celebrating its 15 year anniversary, Retro Fitness is a leading national fitness franchise with more than 120 gyms open or in development across the country. With a new executive leadership team led by former Starbucks Senior Executive Andrew Alfano, Retro Fitness provides investors and franchisees with a full suite of world-class support services including real estate site selection, training, marketing and operations support all to deliver a simple turnkey and operational solution.

