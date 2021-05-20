Retreat Pool & Cabanas Announces New Poolside Events For 2021

SAN DIEGO, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sycuan Casino Resort's outdoor pool venue Retreat Pool & Cabanas announced today that its popular poolside entertainment and events have returned this season including Friday Night Dive-In Movieand a brand-new concept Night Swim on Saturdays.

From May through August, Friday Night Dive-In Movie showcases a different movie out by the pool every Friday evening from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Guests can enjoy watching the movie from a massive LED screen from inside the pool, a reserved lounge chair, daybed or cabana. General admission tickets for Friday Night Dive-In Movie start at $20 and can be purchased online.

Additionally, Sycuan's new Night Swim event will run from May through August on Saturday nights. Night Swim features some of San Diego's top DJs spinning live from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The entire pool venue is lit up with LED lights to create a fun and exciting neon-like atmosphere for guests. Tickets for Night Swim start at $40 and can be purchased online.

Retreat features an expansive pool deck with two pools, a swim-up bar, lazy river, hot tub, daybeds, cabanas, poolside gaming and a full-service Pool Bar & Grill. The Pool Bar & Grill menu features seasonal bites and a full bar serving everything from fresh mojitos, margaritas to champagne-infused cocktails.

For more information about Retreat Pool & Cabanas or to reserve tickets for Friday Night Dive-In Movie or Night Swim, please visit sycuan.com/restaurants/retreat-pool-cabanas or call 619-659-3376.

Please note, guests must be 21 years or older to access the pool grounds.

