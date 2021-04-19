Retractable Technologies, Inc. Receives Notice Of Intent To Extend Government Contract

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: RVP) announced today that, in accordance with the 30 day notice requirement, it received a preliminary notice from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness & Response ("HHS/ASPR") expressing its intent to exercise at least the first two one-month options under the February 2021 contract between HHS/ASPR and Retractable. Such option exercises would extend the July 14, 2021 base period expiration date to September 14, 2021. As previously disclosed, the HHS/ASPR February 2021 contract includes a total of seven one-month option periods. The two one-month option periods referenced by the preliminary notice would relate to an overall purchase price of approximately $23.5 million, including freight costs.

For more information on Retractable, visit its website at www.retractable.com.

