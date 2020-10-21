RETINA-AI Health, Inc. Welcomes Eric T. Stone As Chief Technology Officer

HOUSTON, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prior to moving to Houston to join RETINA-AI Health, Inc. as Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Eric had been leading software development for startups and large companies alike in Silicon Valley for the last twenty years. During those years, he served as CTO of six different Silicon Valley start-ups, and he led all production systems software development at Toyota in San Francisco. Additionally, Eric held leadership roles in software development at Kaiser Permanente and Wells Fargo. He is an inventor on 12 U.S. patents.

Eric is a Full Stack Software Developer with in-depth knowledge and skills in all aspects of the technology stack from mobile, to web frontend, to backend, to cybersecurity, to devOps, to reliability, quality, and testing, and to Machine learning and Artificial Intelligence.

He began programming at 8 years of age. Upon arrival at Boston university for college, he was already an advanced level software developer and therefore chose to study something different from computer science. He majored in biochemistry, molecular biology, and biotechnology; after which he proceeded on into a career in software development. Earlier in Eric's career, he founded a tech company which he grew to $5 Million in annual revenue and a team of 50 engineers within 3 years. More recently, Eric led technology outreach for the US Census in 14 states using SMS and AI-enabled chatbots in 30 languages.

Eric has a personal interest in AI technology and healthcare, and he holds an M.S. degree in Biotechnology from Boston University.

RETINA-AI Health Inc.'s CEO and Founder, Dr. Stephen G. Odaibo, had this to say: "We are thrilled that Eric is joining us as our new CTO. His vast experience as a hands-on full stack software developer, his work in software-as-a-service and biotechnology, as well as his 20 years of experience in technology leadership in Silicon Valley are a truly unique combination. He is perfectly suited to lead our technology development efforts, and we are absolutely delighted to welcome him onboard."

RETINA-AI Health, Inc. is a privately-held Delaware C-Corp founded in 2017 and headquartered in Houston Texas. The company is focused on building artificial intelligence to improve healthcare outcomes of prevalent diseases such as diabetes. More broadly, the company develops and deploys retina-based AI for detection of disease at scale.

