RETINA-AI Health, Inc. Is Awarded U.S. Patent For AI Detection Of Eye Disease

HOUSTON, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RETINA-AI Health Inc. has been awarded a U.S. patent on its Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems for autonomous detection of eye diseases from images. There are several eye diseases such as diabetic retinopathy, macular degeneration, and glaucoma for which segments of the general population need to be routinely screened so as to detect these diseases early before they lead to irreversible vision loss. However, due to multiple obstacles to screening including high cost, inconvenience, scheduling difficulties, and shortage of experts, thousands of people lose vision every year. Such vision loss can be prevented by using the type of technology which RETINA-AI Health, Inc. has developed and patented. Additionally, several chronic diseases which affect other parts of the body — for example heart disease, kidney disease, and Alzheimers disease — also manifest in the eyes and can be detected using this form of technology. Each potential application of RETINA-AI Health, Inc.'s patented technology requires clinical trials and clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

RETINA-AI Health Inc. has been awarded a U.S. patent on its AI for autonomous detection of eye diseases from images.

The newly awarded patent titled, "Systems and methods using weighted-ensemble supervised-learning for automatic detection of ophthalmic disease from images," positions RETINA-AI Health, Inc. to continue leading in the development of innovative artificial intelligence products and services in healthcare.

The Company's Founder and CEO, Dr. Stephen G. Odaibo, says, "Our Artificial Intelligence solutions will play a key role in improving the quality and decreasing the cost of healthcare delivery. These innovative cutting-edge technologies will fit excellently well into value-based primary care environments."

ABOUT RETINA-AI Health, Inc:RETINA-AI Health, Inc. is a privately-held Delaware C-Corp founded in 2017 and headquartered in Houston Texas. The company is focused on building AI to transform healthcare and improve the outcomes of prevalent chronic diseases. It develops and deploys retina-based AI for detection of systemic chronic diseases at scale. RETINA-AI Health, Inc. has a strong unwavering commitment to adhere to the highest standards of quality and ethics, while continuously leading the world in healthcare AI innovation.

Media Contact:Email: contact@retinahealth.ai Phone: 832-974-2240Website: retinahealth.ai

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/retina-ai-health-inc-is-awarded-us-patent-for-ai-detection-of-eye-disease-301271207.html

SOURCE RETINA-AI Health, Inc.