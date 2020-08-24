Rethinking Mental Illness: A Response To Inflammation

ENCINO, Calif., Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mounting evidence is suggesting that the onset of mental illness might be due more to the presence of inflammation of the brain than just being a random or spontaneous condition. Chronic stress, traumatic and non-traumatic brain injuries and auto-immune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, ulcerative colitis, Grave's and Hashimoto's diseases, and even Crohn's disease are known to precipitate inflammation and be associated with depression.

Common to each of these conditions is the production of a group of inflammatory chemicals produced by our immune system and called Cytokines (IL-1, IL-6, and TNF-alpha). These same chemicals are responsible for the lung and neurological damage associated with coronavirus (COVID-19). Studies have demonstrated in patients with auto-immune Psoriatic arthritis that when they are treated with a medication (etanercept) that blocks the inflammatory cytokine TNF-alpha, aside from improvement in the arthritis, there is a significant reduction in their depression.

This neuroinflammatory hypothesis for depression and other psychiatric illnesses explains substantially more than prior models, including why emergent data shows that when analgesics, anti-inflammatory medication, hormonal replenishment, pro-neurogenic, and pro-neurotrophic treatments are used, there are beneficial effects on depression.

The brain is contained within the skull and is surrounded by cerebrospinal fluid (CSF), whose composition is derived from lifestyle choices. Nutrition, water, drugs, alcohol, medication, and traumas all influence the quality of this CSF. When the CSF is healthy, the brain has more resiliency when challenged, but when unhealthy, the changes in its chemical make-up can precipitate cognitive and emotional illnesses. The Millennium Health Centers has been working since 2004 to correct unhealthy changes to the CSF and to influence how the brain can repair after trauma.

