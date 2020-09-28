RetailMeNot Confirms Holiday Season Will Start Earlier And See More Online Shopping Than Ever Before

66% Will Spend the Same Amount or More on Holiday Shopping This Year to Create Normalcy and a Sense of Tradition for Their Family

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new survey from leading savings destination RetailMeNot, a Vericast company, this year's unprecedented holiday season will start earlier than previous years. While many Americans' wallets are tighter this season, 66% of consumers say they plan to spend the same amount of money or more this holiday in order to create a sense of normalcy and keep traditions alive.

The majority of Americans (75%) prefer to shop online this year, and the same amount will aim to complete all of their holiday shopping as early as possible. Additionally, nearly two in five (39%) say they will shop earlier than they typically do to avoid shipping delays or items being out of stock, while 41% will start shopping in October or earlier. Consumers are also choosing to avoid the crowded lines and chaos of years past, with over 88% saying they will not shop the traditional in-store door buster deals on Thanksgiving.

When Are Consumers Shopping This Year?

Amazon Prime Day is expected to be the No. 1 shopping day in Q4, with 67% of people planning to make a purchase during the savings event this year.

The next most-shopped days this holiday include Cyber Monday (65%) and Black Friday (59%).

Additionally, shoppers should also take advantage of RetailMeNot's annual Cash Back Day, a 48-hour shopping event taking place November 5 through 6. Shoppers can find savings of up to 20% cash back from over 300 different retailers, with product-specific and limited-duration flash deals. Some participating retailers this year include ALDO, Bass Pro Shops, Elemis, Expedia, GameStop, Keds, Macy's, Melissa & Doug and more.

What Are Consumers Buying This Year?

61% plan on purchasing electronics

52% plan on purchasing clothing/accessories

33% plan on purchasing shoes

23% plan on purchasing jewelry

18% plan on purchasing kitchen appliances

As the holiday shopping season gears up, RetailMeNot's Shopping & Trends Expert, Sara Skirboll, shares several tips and tricks to make sure shoppers are scoring the best prices.

"My first tip for saving money is to do your research and always find a cash back offer or coupon code. Cash back offers are a great way to earn money on your purchases even when there isn't a sale or coupon code. The goal is to always save money while you're spending it. "

"With more people shifting to shopping online, an important option to keep in mind is buying online and picking up in-store or curbside. With curbside being a safe way for shoppers to handle their holiday shopping this year and staying out of stores, it also helps ensure timely delivery of gifts."

"Make sure to read reviews and the fine print. With more people shopping online this year, shoppers should familiarize themselves with retailers' return and exchange policies and take advantage of customer reviews to ensure they are getting what they expect."

"Consider adding a browser extension like Deal Finder to automatically search and apply coupon codes and cash back offers immediately at checkout, saving you even more time and money."

"Last, during this time of year, I try to never pay for shipping. There are so many free shipping codes and promotions being offered during the holidays that shoppers should expect free shipping. And, if the retailer or brand you want to shop with isn't offering, use the chat function or pick up the phone and ask. A courteous ask can go a long way with customer service representatives."

To learn about all the ways to save money this holiday season, visit RetailMeNot.com.

Methodology

This data is from recent surveys with Kelton Global and Survey Monkey. The RetailMeNot Kelton Q2 PR 2020 Survey was conducted between August 17 th, 2020 and August 19 th, 2020 among 1,052 nationally representative Americans ages 18 and over, using an email invitation and an online survey. The Survey Monkey research was conducted in August with 2,360 respondents.

