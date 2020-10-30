RetailMeNot Compiles Election Day Deals And Freebies

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This year has been full of surprises, but one thing is certain: It's an election year.

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This year has been full of surprises, but one thing is certain: It's an election year. And with Election Day less than a week away, people across the nation have been taking advantage of early voting. Regardless of your voting method this election season, casting your vote—for both the presidential and local elections—is so important.

As an incentive for every American to fill out their ballots, several restaurants and companies have announced Election Day deals. RetailMeNot has listed some of the top freebies and discounts available to voters this November 3, from sandwiches and donuts to childcare and ridesharing.

Check out the list below for a teaser of the best deals to take advantage of while proudly rocking an "I Voted" sticker. For the full list of deals, head to the RetailMeNot blog, The Real Deal .

Care.com: Care.com has partnered with Armed Services YMCA (ASYMCA) to offer free childcare, so parents can vote safely and stress-free. From now until Election Day, parents can visit this landing page to reserve a four-hour spot for their children at one of the participating locations.

Chili's:You can get a $5 Presidente Margarita from October 20 through November 3. This is available for both dine-in and to-go orders.

Hertz:To help Americans make it to the polls, Hertz is offering a "Drive the Vote" promo, which includes a free day car rental when you pick up your car on either November 2 or November 3. You'll have to complete at least a two-day rental from participating neighborhood locations to use this promo. Just use the code 210350 when reserving your car.

Jimmy John's: The popular sandwich shop is offering BOGO 50% off 8-inch or 16-inch sandwiches through November 8. Use the promo code RMN at checkout to get the deal online.

Krispy Kreme:On November 3, visit a participating U.S. Krispy Kreme to get a free Original Glazed Doughnut. There is no proof of voting required for the freebie, plus, Krispy Kreme will also have "I Voted" stickers to give away because so many are missing out on that in-person badge of honor this year.

Lyft: Lyft has been offering voters affordable access to the polls for a few years via their "Ride to Vote" initiative. On Election Day, Lyft is offering 50% off one ride up to $10 to any polling location or dropbox. Use the code 2020VOTE when you request a ride. For the first time, this offer also includes their bikes and scooters in select cities.

McAlister's Deli:When customers join the free McAlister's Rewards loyalty program and download their app, you'll find a Buy One, Get One Free sandwich coupon added to your account on November 3.

Uber: Uber's "Get Out the Vote" initiative has been around for a bit, but in 2020 they're amping it up. Their food delivery service, Uber Eats, is working with Pizza to the Polls to deliver free food to 25 cities across the country between October 24 and November 3. Plus, Uber is offering 50% off roundtrip rides to and from the polls—up to $7 each way or $14 round-trip—for cars, bikes and scooters. Also, the Uber app has a new feature that will help users find their correct polling location.

