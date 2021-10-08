Retail Value Inc. Announces Third Quarter Earnings Release Date

October 8, 2021, Retail Value Inc. (NYSE: RVI) announced today that it intends to release its third quarter earnings on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, after the market close.

About RVI

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol "RVI" on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds three assets in the continental U.S. and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets. Additional information about RVI is available at www.retailvalueinc.com.

