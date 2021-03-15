Retail Properties Of America, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2021 Dividend On Common Stock

OAK BROOK, Ill., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE: RPAI) (the " Company ") today announced that its board of directors declared a dividend for the Company's outstanding Class A common stock for the first quarter of 2021 of $0.07 per common share, up from the $0.06 per common share declared for the fourth quarter of 2020. The dividend of $0.07 per common share will be paid on April 9, 2021, to Class A common stockholders of record on March 26, 2021.

ABOUT RPAIRetail Properties of America, Inc. is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet. The Company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPAI. Additional information about the Company is available at www.rpai.com.

