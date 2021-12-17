Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. Schedules Fourth Quarter And Year-End Earnings Release And Conference Call

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) - Get Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. Report will issue financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021 after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16, 2022. The Company will conduct a conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time / 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

To access the conference call, dial (877) 312-8783 (domestic), or (408) 940-3874 (international) at least ten minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. When prompted, provide the Conference ID: 4844598. The live webcast will also be available in listen-only mode at http://www.roireit.net/.

The conference call will be recorded and available for replay beginning at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time on February 17, 2022 and will be available until 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time on February 24, 2022. To access the conference call recording, dial (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international) and use the Conference ID: 4844598. The conference call will also be archived at http://www.roireit.net/ for approximately 90 days.

ABOUT RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) - Get Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. Report, is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2021, ROIC owned 86 shopping centers encompassing approximately 9.8 million square feet. ROIC is the largest publicly-traded, grocery-anchored shopping center REIT focused exclusively on the West Coast. ROIC is a member of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and has investment-grade corporate debt ratings from Moody's Investor Services, Standard & Poor's, and Fitch Ratings, Inc. Additional information is available at: www.roireit.net.

Contact:Ashley Rubino, Investor Relations858-677-0900arubino@roireit.net