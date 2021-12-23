RETAIL HOLDINGS N.V. COMPLETES SALE OF AFFILIATE

WILLEMSTAD, Curaçao, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Retail Holdings N.V. (Symbol: RHDGF) -- Retail Holdings N.V. announced today that the previously disclosed sale of shares in its indirect affiliate, Retail Holdings ( India) B.V., to two UK private equity investors, has successfully closed. The consideration to be received is approximately $5.0 million. Approximately 54.10% of this amount is attributable to the Retail Holdings shareholders.

Please see the press release on this subject, dated December 20, 2021, for additional details.

