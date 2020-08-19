ResumeSpice Named The #1 Executive Resume Writer Service In The U.S.

HOUSTON, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ResumeSpice announced that it has been named TrustPilot's #1 ranked Executive Resume Service based on the review site's proprietary TrustScore.

There is no shortage of Executive Resume Services - in fact, a search for " Executive Resume Writer Service" on Google yields almost 50 million results. As such, deciding between the different options can be overwhelming for executive level job-seekers. That's where trusted, third-party review services can help. While there are a number of reputable review services, such as Google, Yelp, and Reviews.io, for Executive Resume Writing Services, TrustPilot is considered the gold standard due to their commitment to providing authentic reviews from real customers.

ResumeSpice's ranking as TrustPilot's #1 ranked Executive Resume Service is based on it 685 customer reviews on the platform, as of August 2020. ResumeSpice has generated a top rating of 4.9 out of 5, with 96% of the company's reviews being 5-stars. ResumeSpice is the #1 rated service in both the Resume Writing and the Career Coaching categories.

"We're thrilled to be recognized as the #1 career coaching and resume writing service on the TrustPilot platform. It's a strong indication that we're effectively realizing our mission of providing job seekers with the most effective - and trusted - source of career and coaching services in the country. We're going to continue to work every day to help job seekers land their dream jobs."

According to TrustPilot, a company's TrustScore is a measure of their customer satisfaction based on service reviews collected on Trustpilot. The formula used to calculate the TrustScore takes several things into account, such as the number of reviews, the age of the reviews, and the star rating of each review.

About ResumeSpiceFounded in 2016 by Marsha Murray and Keith Wolf, ResumeSpice is the #1 rated resume writing and career coaching service in the country. Founded by recruiters and a Harvard MBA, ResumeSpice brings the unique perspective of recruiters and hiring managers to help job seekers successfully prepare for their job search. To date, the company has helped thousands of job seekers throughout the US land the job of their dreams. For more information, visit: https://resumespice.com.

