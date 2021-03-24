Results Of Special Shareholder Meeting Of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund

BOSTON, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At a special meeting of shareholders held on March 19, 2021 (the "Special Meeting"), shareholders of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (EFF) - Get Report (the "Fund") were asked to approve a new investment advisory agreement for the Fund with Eaton Vance Management ("EVM"), the Fund's investment adviser. A quorum was not present at the Special Meeting.

As announced on March 11, 2021, the Fund's Board of Trustees (the "Board"), after considering various options for the Fund, determined to approve a plan of liquidation and termination of the Fund. The liquidation and termination pursuant to the plan will be submitted to Fund shareholders for approval at the Fund's annual meeting of shareholders (the "Annual Meeting"), which is scheduled to be held on May 14, 2021. In light of this announcement, the Special Meeting was not further adjourned and has concluded.

EVM was formerly a wholly owned subsidiary of Eaton Vance Corp., which was acquired by Morgan Stanley (MS) - Get Report on March 1, 2021 (the "Transaction"). EVM is now part of Morgan Stanley Investment Management, the asset management division of Morgan Stanley. EVM continues to manage the Fund under an interim investment advisory agreement (the "Interim Agreement") that was approved by the Board. The Interim Agreement took effect upon the closing of the Transaction and may continue for a term of up to 150 days.

In connection with the Annual Meeting, the Fund intends to file a definitive proxy statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Shareholders are advised to read the Annual Meeting proxy statement when it is available, because it will contain important information. When filed with the SEC, the proxy statement and other documents filed by the Fund will be available free of charge on the SEC website, www.sec.gov. Copies of the Annual Meeting proxy statement will also be mailed to each Fund shareholder of record as of the Annual Meeting record date, which is March 1, 2021.

