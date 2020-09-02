ReStore Capital Hires Daniel Rubin As Managing Director

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Rubin joins ReStore Capital in the newly created position of Managing Director. In this role, he will be responsible for identifying, cultivating, structuring, and closing potential retail M&A, financing, and debt acquisition transactions.

Ben Nortman - CEO said, "We are fortunate to have Dan join our executive leadership team at ReStore Capital." Mr. Nortman continued, "His experience and background in working with investments and portfolio management will help fuel our growth into developing the premier organization focused on providing capital solutions to retailers and consumer product companies."

Mr. Rubin joins the organization with over 15 years of experience holding roles of increasing responsibility and complexity in the financial industry. Most recently, he worked at TLP Invest as a Portfolio Manager and the Head of Trading where he was responsible for sourcing and analyzing investment opportunities across the capital structure. Prior to that, he was Vice President in the Special Situations Group at Goldman Sachs, and held roles at Och-Ziff Capital Management Group and Moore Capital Management.

He earned his MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and BA in Economics from Hamilton College. Mr. Rubin is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA).

About ReStore Capital:ReStore Capital is a commercial finance and alternative investment firm providing capital solutions to leading retailers and consumer products companies. Directly, and through its affiliates, the company leverages decades of retail and wholesale consumer goods and brand expertise to provide and unlock additional capital for inventory procurement, capex improvements, expansion and turnaround initiatives, and debt refinancing. ReStore Capital is a Hilco Global company. To find out more, visit www.restore-cap.com.

