Restaurateur Sam Mustafa Brings His Award-Winning Toast! All Day To Metro Atlanta With First Franchise-Owned Location

CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sam Mustafa , CEO and founder of Charleston Hospitality Group (CHG), is pleased to announce the first franchise-owned Toast! All Day restaurant, will open soon in the Atlanta Metropolitan Area. The closing of this sale to business leader Deidre White, brings the award-winning Southern restaurant concept to the desirable and thriving business district in Smyrna, Georgia, and is a watershed moment for CHG, the largest restaurant and entertainment group in the Charleston area, as it continues its expansion to other key East Coast markets. Toast All Day prides itself on creating a unique Southern-inspired experience for each of its guests, one toast at a time. The new franchise location, off Cobb Parkway in Smyrna, is expected to open in Fall, 2021.

The entrepreneurially-minded Mustafa remained true to his future vision and the CHG team in the face of challenges posed by the pandemic, announcing his Toast! All Day expansion plan in October 2020, while many restaurants were struggling to survive or closing operations entirely. The current growth of Toast! All Day follows years of distinctive popularity and notable national accolades, including being voted the best breakfast by the New York Times and most recently for 2021, Top 25 'Best of the Best' Brunch Spots in the nation by Trip Advisor. Mustafa's four-year expansion strategy includes plans to open locations throughout the U.S., beginning with expansion in the Southeast as well as a ready-to-purchase franchise formula for other entrepreneurially-minded business investors.

CHG has been serving the Charleston community for more than a decade with its decadent and unique food establishments, including but not limited to, Eli's Table , Queology , Honky Tonk Saloon , five Toast All Day locations, JohnKing Grill & Dueling Piano Bar and a full-service catering company. Mustafa has come a long way since he planted his roots in Charleston and opened his first area restaurant and Toast location in January, 2005.

Mustafa attributes this success to hard work, late hours, and a big dream he will never stop chasing.

"I knew from a very young age while growing up overseas I wanted to own my own company and lead its growth in a manner that benefits the entire hospitality industry and inspires the entrepreneurial spirit in others with similar dreams and vision. I was born with an entrepreneurial mindset and I'm excited to expand nationwide almost 20 years later with the first restaurant concept I opened," said Mustafa. "I am thrilled and beaming with pride that Metro Atlanta is the first market for a franchise-owned Toast! All Day as it's the perfect business environment to compliment the inviting atmosphere we've created at our restaurants. I'm incredibly grateful for this moment and excited for what's to come next for CHG and Toast! All Day."

Operating Owner, Deidre White is a former Beauty Editor of Black Elegance magazine and Advertising Executive with the Village Voice in New York. Deidre has had a career in working with businesses to help them grow while meeting the needs of their customers. She relocated to Georgia in 2014 with the goal of opening a business and as an award-winning Account Executive for Canon USA, she developed clients and strong relationships in the Cobb County community she now resides. After a weekend trip to Charleston with an exceptional dining experience at Toast! All Day, she saw the vision of bringing this celebratory restaurant concept to Smyrna and neighboring communities.

"I'm so excited to be able to be able to bring this great food to Cobb County. Toast! All Day Cobb will be a destination location and I'm looking forward to creating a business that is welcoming to customers and will be a great place to work, say's Deidre. With the Toast! All Day culture, I want my staff to enjoy just being in the restaurant and working there as a bonus."

About Charleston Hospitality Group Charleston Hospitality Group (CHG) is an award-winning restaurant and entertainment group comprising Eli's Table, JohnKing Grill & Dueling Piano Bar, Queology, Toast! All Day with five additional locations and soon to be in Miami, FL and Savannah, GA, Honky Tonk Saloon, and Charleston Hospitality Catering. CHG is committed to engendering a culture of giving back to the community, especially in the areas of education, promoting wellness, supporting the military, and eradicating hunger and poverty through their Full Belly, Full Hearts charitable pillar. For more information, please visit www.charlestonhospitalitygroup.com or call 843-822-0011.

About Full Belly, Full Hearts CHG's Full Belly, Full Hearts charitable pillar began in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic when Mustafa noticed the damage that the pandemic had on the hospitality industry, and most importantly, his beloved Charleston community. Mustafa envisioned a program that would allow CHG to lend a helping hand in the way they knew best: through food and drinks and a familial atmosphere. In March of 2020, the hospitality group began their charitable initiative by providing hot meals to both front line and laid off hospitality workers and their families who were most affected by the pandemic, and over time, was able to deliver over 10,000 meals, which garnered national press from People Magazine and Forbes Books. CHG has also provided jobs for hospitality workers and has discovered other ways to give back to the community such as through their 'Pink Drink' sales to support Breast Cancer Awareness.

