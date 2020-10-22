Restaurant Commerce Platform GoTab Expands Contactless Technology Beyond The Hospitality Industry

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Known for its contactless ordering and payment capabilities, restaurant commerce platform GoTab is reaching new venues and lending its distinctive features to optimize business operations at grocery stores, gas stations, event spaces, stadiums, golf courses, retail outlets, and more. According to a recent study by American Express, 70% of their merchants said their customers have asked for contactless payments, proving that consumer adoption of contactless technology is here to stay.

A compelling one-stop shop for all transaction needs, GoTab bridges the gap between guests and operators, providing adaptable ecommerce solutions for the real world. GoTab differentiates itself by a unique set of features created around the proprietary tab functions, and integrations with best-of-breed technology partners such as MarginEdge, 7shifts, and Omnivore.

Lean, Profitable Operations -- Agile Responsive Support

Beyond the distinctive features that help operators run lean, profitable operations effectively, GoTab's responsiveness and flexibility are what sets it apart. The team constantly listens and deploys system modifications and customizations to support new channels and operators' specific needs. Instead of imposing its technology and features on operators, GoTab makes its technology work for all kinds of operators, from large and mid-sized restaurants, breweries, and bars, to hotels, grocery stores and more. Operators provide feedback continuously, which GoTab utilizes to improve the platform's functions and capabilities.

Adapting to Fast Changing Consumer Demands

Since its creation in 2016, GoTab has been at the forefront of innovation, creating new solutions and helping its customers evolve and diversify (ghost kitchen, curbside pickup/delivery, pop-up grocery store, etc.). With contactless payment already in place, the cloud-based platform launched contactless ordering in 2018 and has, since then, multiplied its functions and features, helping operators pivot or expand their operations to find new revenue streams. A true hospitality visionary, GoTab is responsible for the transformation of service models, bringing options for scalability to hundreds of national, regional and local full-service customer accounts.

Setting and Achieving New Standards in Hospitality and eCommerce

GoTab has carved its own niche in the competitive world of contactless technology, setting new standards for guests and operators alike, and creating new expectations from customers and business owners. As 2020 comes to an end, the GoTab team is already focused on anticipating challenges that operators will face in 2021 and beyond. With the now ubiquitous adoption of contactless technology in hospitality, GoTab is working with savvy operators across a wide range of industries to provide safe, scalable, profitable customer experiences.

About GoTab, Inc.GoTab, Inc., a Restaurant Commerce Platform (RCP), is helping large- and mid-sized restaurants, breweries, bars, hotels and other venues run lean, profitable operations while making guests even more satisfied. GoTab uniquely allows patrons to order and pay through a server (without a smartphone), or order and pay directly from their own mobile phones, or blend the two experiences all on one tab, through its easy-to-use mobile point-of-sale (POS), contactless ordering and payment features, and kitchen management systems (KMS). The guest never has to download a mobile app or create a password. Operators get industry-leading features and actionable data that can be rapidly deployed and adapted to their unique requirements for dramatically reduced costs. Founded in 2016 and based in Arlington, Virginia, GoTab serves hundreds of national, regional and local full-service accounts in over 35 U.S. states. Learn more at https://about.gotab.io

Media Contact:Amelie BruzatThe Ashima Group 257370@email4pr.com347-653-9544

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/restaurant-commerce-platform-gotab-expands-contactless-technology-beyond-the-hospitality-industry-301157577.html

SOURCE GoTab