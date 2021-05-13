ResponseCRM Named SIIA Business Technology Product CODiE Award Finalist For Best ECommerce Conversion Solution

LAS VEGAS, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ResponseCRM, an industry-leading CRM direct marketing automation and eCommerce solution provider, announced that the ResponseCRM eCommerce solution was named a 2021 SIIA CODiE Award finalist. Finalists represent the best products, technologies, and services in software, information and business technology.

ResponseCRM makes it easy to sell products and services online. ResponseCRM blends cutting-edge technology, such as split-URL testing to maximize eCommerce conversion rates, and powerful integrations with advanced payment processing and support.

Acknowledged as the premier awards program for the software and information industries for over 35 years, the SIIA CODiE Awards are produced by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software, education, media and digital content industries.

"We're very honored to be recognized as a finalist," says Darren Lunt, ResponseCRM managing partner. "ResponseCRM is an intuitive, comprehensive, flexible, and affordable eCommerce solution with no set up fees, no software licensing costs, and a low rate per transaction."

ResponseCRM recently implemented enhancements and 20 integrations with popular apps to simplify and expedite the eCommerce conversions. "We were delighted to receive feedback from a 2021 CODiE reviewer that ResponseCRM is simple and easy to use, visually appealing, and provides all the basic and the advanced functionality of cutting-edge technology to maximize eCommerce conversion rates," says Behzad Sharifi, ResponseCRM co-principal/operations director.

"The 2021 CODiE Award finalists continued to innovate, pivot and grow to develop truly remarkable products throughout an historically challenging year. These finalists maintain the vital legacy of the CODIEs in spotlighting the best and most impactful apps, services and products serving the business tech market. Congratulations to this year's finalists on this well-deserved recognition," said Jeff Joseph, SIIA President.

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-recognized awards program. Business technology leaders including senior executives, analysts, media, consultants and investors evaluate assigned products during the first-round review. Their scores determine the SIIA CODiE Award finalists, which accounts for 80% of the overall score. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products. Scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners, which will be announced June 22.

Details about finalists are listed at https://history.siia.net/codie/2021-Finalists

