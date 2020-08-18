Respondent Applies For Review Of MFDA Hearing Panel Decision In The Matter Of Tamar Eisenberg

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - A Hearing Panel of the Prairie Regional Council of the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA") issued its Decision and Reasons on July 27, 2020 ("Decision"), in connection with a disciplinary proceeding held by...

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - A Hearing Panel of the Prairie Regional Council of the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA") issued its Decision and Reasons on July 27, 2020 ("Decision"), in connection with a disciplinary proceeding held by electronic hearing on June 24, 2020 in Calgary, Alberta in respect of Tamar Michelle Eisenberg. A copy of the Decision and Reasons is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca.

Ms. Eisenberg has applied to the Alberta Securities Commission for a Hearing and Review of the MFDA Hearing Panel's Decision, pursuant to subsections 36 and 73 of the Securities Act ( Alberta) , RSA 2000 cS-4, and MFDA By-Law No. 1 Section 26.1.

The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 81,000 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest. For more information about the MFDA's complaint and enforcement processes, as well as links to 'Check an Advisor' and other Investor Tools, visit the For Investors page on the MFDA website.

SOURCE Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada