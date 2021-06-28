Respite & Recharge At These Three La Colección Resorts

MEXICO CITY, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the worst of the pandemic in the past and travelers seeking ways to recharge, La Colección Resorts, a distinctive selection of 30 beach and urban resorts located throughout Mexico and the Dominican Republic,...

MEXICO CITY, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the worst of the pandemic in the past and travelers seeking ways to recharge, La Colección Resorts, a distinctive selection of 30 beach and urban resorts located throughout Mexico and the Dominican Republic, offers a variety of wellness experiences to embrace the second half of the year with new energy. From a therapeutic and spiritual Temazcal experience to the Seventh Wonder Luxury Massage using seven massage techniques, La Colección Resorts' spas offer treatments that will surely revitalize.

Create Inner Peace and Harmony at Fiesta Americana Hacienda Galindo Resort & Spa

At Fiesta Americana Hacienda Galindo Resort & Spa, the Misaya Spa is an oasis where timeless colonial charm meets the modern practices of holistic medicine and wellness. The Temazcal—the only one located in Central Mexico—is a steam bath for hygienic, therapeutic, and spiritual purposes that benefits the body and soul, balances mind and emotions, and creates a ceremony of healing, purification of the spirit and corporal cleansing. Among other benefits, this ritual improves blood circulation, helps expel toxins, improves metabolism, and reduces stress, insomnia, nervous tension, and more. The interior of the Temazcal has four doors to symbolize earth, water, wind and fire as guests are guided through a meditation during the experience. Another option at the Misaya Spa is a Wine Therapy treatment, where guests are treated to a grape exfoliation, followed by a grape gel and topped off with a wine wrap. The treatment's extensive benefits to the skin include deep hydration, increased luminosity, improving elasticity, firmness and circulation, slowing down aging thanks to the grape's antioxidant power.

Ancient Mayan Chocolate Relaxation and more at Grand Fiesta Americana Coral Beach Cancun

Travelers can experience exclusivity, luxury and top tier relaxation at the Grand Fiesta Americana Coral Beach Cancun All Inclusive Spa Resort's Gem Spa. The Seventh Wonder Luxury Massage is a popular treatment that combines seven different massage techniques to create 80 minutes of deep relaxation. Guests looking to pamper and tone their skin in a new and unique way can opt for the Chocolate Body Wrap, a 50-minute treatment performed with Ancient Mayan prized chocolate and followed by a relaxing massage to elevate serotonin. For couples who would like a full day of pampering, the resort offers the Infinite Wellness experience that begins with a yoga or a yoga surfing class in the sea, followed by reflexology massages with the soft lull of waves in the background. This is followed by a hydrotherapy circuit for two hours at the Gem Spa, a sublime Wellness Lunch, and finishing with an indulgent couples' massage. The Gem Spa has been recognized with a prestigious Forbes Travel Guide Four Star Rating—one of just two spas in Cancun to receive this coveted honor.

Seduce the Senses at Live Aqua Beach Resort Punta Cana

At the newly opened Live Aqua Beach Resort Punta Cana where sensory experiences take center stage, guests immerse in total wellness from the moment of check-in with aromatherapy and a hand massage. At the resort's Feel Harmony Spa, among the recommended treatments is the Royal Citrus Ritual—an 80-minute treatment for the face and body that infuses the skin with intense hydration and vitamin C, which dramatically smoothens the surface of the skin thanks to the highly effective exfoliating agents. Guests can feel the energy created by the citrus that removes dead cells to unveil protected and radiant skin. The ritual combines massages, stretching and an aromatic foot scrub.

With the La Colección Resorts Summer Wanderlust offer available for bookings until August 31 and for travel until December 31, 2021, guests can enjoy up to 60% off rates and added perks at certain properties such as complimentary airport transfers, daily resort credits, and complimentary stays for children under 12. To view all current offers at these resorts and more visit https://www.lacoleccionresorts.com/offers.

About La Colección Resorts

La Colección Resorts is a distinctive selection of 30 beach and urban resorts located throughout Mexico and the Dominican Republic. Operated by Mexico's leading hotelier, Posadas, the brands within La Colección Resorts include: Live Aqua Resorts, exclusive luxury, sensatory resorts with impeccable service; Grand Fiesta Americana Hotels & Resorts, which celebrates the grandeur of Mexican hospitality through its cuisine and high-end services; Fiesta Americana Hotels & Resorts, hotels that emphasize Mexico's architecture as well as its renowned warm and friendly hospitality; and The Explorean Discovery Resorts, nature-inspired soft adventure havens that offer superior accommodations. These award-winning properties are spread throughout some of the most favored beach destinations such as Los Cabos, Puerto Vallarta, Cancun, Riviera Maya and Cozumel in Mexico as well as Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. In 2021, the collection expanded to included urban resorts in cities such as Oaxaca, San Miguel de Allende, Merida, Mexico City, Guadalajara, among others. Committed to providing travelers and employees with transparency and assurance, all the properties incorporate Travel with Confidence, elevated safety, hygiene and flexibility protocols that were developed in collaboration with the ABC Medical Center in Mexico City and use 3M hospital-grade products. For further information, please visit: https://www.lacoleccionresorts.com/

