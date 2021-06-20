Respiratory Monitoring Devices Market: North America To Offer Maximum Regional Opportunities For Vendors

Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery

The respiratory monitoring devices market is expected to grow by USD 1.77 billion during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Respiratory Monitoring Devices Market Participants:

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Becton, Dickinson and Co. operates its business under segments- BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The company offers Alaris EtCO2 Module, which is an EtCo2 module integrated with Alaris PCA Module. It enables continuous EtCO2 (capnography) monitoring to help reduce risks of opioid-induced respiratory depression.

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA operates its business in Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. The company offers a range of carbon dioxide monitoring accessories including disposable carbon dioxide cuvettes and mainstream carbon dioxide sensors to improve patient safety.

General Electric Co.

General Electric Co. operates its business under segments- Power, Renewable energy, Aviation, and Healthcare. The company offers CARESCAPE respiratory modules, it monitors respiratory and ventilatory parameters for adult, pediatric and neonatal patients in anesthesia and critical care applications.

Respiratory Monitoring Devices Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Respiratory monitoring devices market is segmented as below:

Product

Pulse Oximetry



Spirometry



Capnography

Geographic

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

The respiratory monitoring devices market is driven by increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases. In addition, technological advances in respiratory monitoring devices is also expected to trigger the respiratory monitoring devices market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period.

