Resources Connection, Inc. To Participate In The Truist Industrials & Services Summit

Resources Connection, Inc. (Nasdaq: RGP), a global consulting firm, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Kate Duchene, President & Chief Operating Officer Timothy Brackney, and Chief Financial Officer Jennifer Ryu will be participating in the Truist Industrials & Services Summit on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, hosting investor meetings throughout the day.

About RGP

RGP (Nasdaq: RGP) is a next gen global human capital firm helping clients match the right professional talent needed to tackle change and transformational initiatives. Disrupting the professional services industry since 1996, RGP is the now of work—attracting the best talent in an increasingly fluid gig-oriented environment.

Based in Irvine, CA., with offices worldwide, RGP's agile human capital model attracts top-caliber professionals with in-demand skill sets who seek a workplace environment that embraces flexibility, collaboration, and human connection. The company's winning value proposition has made them the leading provider of agile professional services to help clients transform their businesses and workplaces. With more than 5,000 professionals, RGP annually engages over 2,100 clients internationally, including over 85% of the Fortune 100. Visit us at rgp.com.

