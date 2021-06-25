Resorts World Las Vegas Officially Debuts As First Ground-Up Resort Built On Las Vegas Strip In Over A Decade

LAS VEGAS, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Resorts World Las Vegas , the first resort built on the Las Vegas Strip in more than a decade, officially swung open its doors to the public at 11 p.m. on Thursday, June 24. The monumental launch of the highly anticipated resort included a star-studded, first-look party for invited guests earlier in the evening that featured a ceremonial ribbon cutting officiated by Genting CEO & Chairman K.T. Lim. And Resorts World Las Vegas's President Scott Sibella.Lim and Sibella were joined by Hilton President & CEO Chris Nassetta, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak, Clark County Commission Chair Marilyn Kirkpatrick, Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom and Nevada Congresswoman Dina Titus.

Link to property b-roll and photo assets HERE

For Resorts World Las Vegas's complete press kit, click HERE

"This is a very proud moment for Genting and our Resorts World Las Vegas family as we are honored to officially open our doors," said Scott Sibella, President of Resorts World Las Vegas. "This spectacular resort was designed to usher in a new era of hospitality in Las Vegas with unsurpassed dining and entertainment, an array of luxury hotel accommodations, and new-age technology. We are excited to finally be able to present this resort to the world and officially welcome guests to experience our exceptional amenities firsthand. We are grateful for all of the support we received during our opening and truly hope our community and visitors enjoy all of the hard work that went into creating this incredible property."

"We are thrilled to unveil Resorts World Las Vegas - an incredible property that marks the return of our signature Hilton hospitality on the Strip," said Chris Nassetta, President and CEO of Hilton. "Together, Hilton, Genting and Resorts World Las Vegas are committed to delivering unforgettable experiences for our guests, and this new resort raises the bar for Las Vegas. As we offer outstanding hotels, dining, entertainment and design, we are thrilled to welcome guests to the entertainment capital of the world for years to come."

The integrated luxury resort redefines the hospitality standard in Las Vegas with the following amenities:

Exceptional Accommodations - Through a historic partnership with Hilton, Resorts World Las Vegas offers 3,500 luxury guest rooms and suites from three premium Hilton brands - the largest multi-brand deal in Hilton's history - including the largest Conrad Hotels & Resorts property in the world, one of the first LXR Hotels & Resorts locations in the U.S., and a marquee Hilton Hotels & Resorts hotel. Each brand features its own entrance, lobby, and distinct selection of guest accommodations. Resorts World Las Vegas is also a part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton's 18 distinct brands.

- Through a historic partnership with Hilton, Resorts World Las Vegas offers 3,500 luxury guest rooms and suites from three premium Hilton brands - the largest multi-brand deal in Hilton's history - including the largest Conrad Hotels & Resorts property in the world, one of the first LXR Hotels & Resorts locations in the U.S., and a marquee Hilton Hotels & Resorts hotel. Each brand features its own entrance, lobby, and distinct selection of guest accommodations. Resorts World Las Vegas is also a part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton's 18 distinct brands. Las Vegas Hilton at Resorts World features 1,774 full-service guest rooms and suites ranging from 400 to 3,300 square feet with smart, elevated amenities in a comfortable and refined setting.

features 1,774 full-service guest rooms and suites ranging from 400 to 3,300 square feet with smart, elevated amenities in a comfortable and refined setting.

Conrad Las Vegas at Resorts World offers 1,496 contemporary and luxury guest rooms and suites ranging from 550 to 2,800 square feet, boasting luxe amenities and a curated art program.

offers 1,496 contemporary and luxury guest rooms and suites ranging from 550 to 2,800 square feet, boasting luxe amenities and a curated art program.

Crockfords Las Vegas, LXR Hotels & Resorts showcases an intimate collection of 236 impeccably designed guest rooms, suites, and villas ranging from 550 to 7,000 square feet that feature lavish accommodations, upscale amenities, and highly personalized service.

showcases an intimate collection of 236 impeccably designed guest rooms, suites, and villas ranging from 550 to 7,000 square feet that feature lavish accommodations, upscale amenities, and highly personalized service. Technology - Resorts World Las Vegas offers various new-age technology advancements across the property, including mobile check-in and digital key via the Hilton Honors app , allowing for a contactless arrival experience, an AI-powered digital concierge named Red, and more. The resort also boasts over 200,000 square feet of captivating LED displays, including a 1 00,000 square-foot West Tower LED screen (one of the largest LED building displays in the U.S.). The first resort to partner with Grubhub, Resorts World Las Vegas guests can exclusively enjoy Grubhub's advanced ordering technology through On The Fly at Resorts World powered by Grubhub . This innovative solution allows guests to conveniently order and charge the cost to their room or credit card via the Grubhub app from the resort's 40 food and beverage concepts and select retail shops for pickup or delivery. Guests can send orders to their rooms as well to the resort's 5.5-acre pool complex.

Resorts World Las Vegas offers various new-age technology advancements across the property, including and , allowing for a contactless arrival experience, an AI-powered digital concierge named Red, and more. The resort also boasts over 200,000 square feet of captivating LED displays, including a 1 (one of the largest LED building displays in the U.S.). The first resort to partner with Grubhub, Resorts World Las Vegas guests can exclusively enjoy Grubhub's advanced ordering technology through . This innovative solution allows guests to conveniently order and charge the cost to their room or credit card via the Grubhub app from the resort's 40 food and beverage concepts and select retail shops for pickup or delivery. Guests can send orders to their rooms as well to the resort's 5.5-acre pool complex. Casino - Resorts World Las Vegas features an unrivaled gaming experience with the most innovative casino technology. With 117,000 square feet of gaming space including 1,400 slots, 117 table games, a dedicated Poker room and 30 poker tables, high-limit areas, and a sportsbook, the next-generation casino will redefine the traditional gaming experience by introducing the most technologically advanced casino and gaming operation within one integrated resort with Cashless Wagering , RFID bet tracking , and Ticket-in-Ticket out (TITO) at the table . Through the Resorts World Las Vegas Mobile app , guests can pay for gaming, entertainment, or hotel offerings from the palm of their hand, and check their Genting Rewards account balances, receive offers, and rewards and stay connected to the array of amenities. Resorts World Las Vegas will also be the first Las Vegas casino where consumers can utilize a digital login and cashless wagering experience at both slots and table games.

Resorts World Las Vegas features an unrivaled gaming experience with the most innovative casino technology. With 117,000 square feet of gaming space including 1,400 slots, 117 table games, a dedicated Poker room and 30 poker tables, high-limit areas, and a sportsbook, the next-generation casino will redefine the traditional gaming experience by introducing the most technologically advanced casino and gaming operation within one integrated resort with , , and . Through the , guests can pay for gaming, entertainment, or hotel offerings from the palm of their hand, and check their account balances, receive offers, and rewards and stay connected to the array of amenities. Resorts World Las Vegas will also be the first casino where consumers can utilize a digital login and cashless wagering experience at both slots and table games. Dining - Guests can choose from over 40 food and beverage options at Resorts World Las Vegas, ranging from fine-dining and quick-service venues to original and exclusive concepts like Kusa Nori , Genting Palace , Sun's Out Buns Out, Famous Foods Street Eats , Wally's Wine & Spirits , and Craig's Vegan .

Guests can choose from over 40 food and beverage options at Resorts World Las Vegas, ranging from fine-dining and quick-service venues to original and exclusive concepts like , , , , and . Entertainment - The resort's 5,000-capacity concert and entertainment venue is outfitted to host a myriad of affairs - from star-studded concerts to convention, corporate and sporting events. Featuring the largest and tallest performance stage with the furthest seat only 150 feet from the stage, the brand-new, multi-level venue will provide an intimate, high-energy experience with unparalleled comfort, unobstructed sightlines, and an unmatched immersive audio experience. The joint development between Resorts World Las Vegas and AEG Presents will be exclusively programmed and operated by Concerts West and is set to introduce the next wave of superstar entertainment partners with exclusive engagements by Celine Dion , Carrie Underwood , Katy Perry , and Luke Bryan beginning this November.

The resort's 5,000-capacity concert and entertainment venue is outfitted to host a myriad of affairs - from star-studded concerts to convention, corporate and sporting events. Featuring the largest and tallest performance stage with the furthest seat only 150 feet from the stage, the brand-new, multi-level venue will provide an intimate, high-energy experience with unparalleled comfort, unobstructed sightlines, and an unmatched immersive audio experience. The joint development between Resorts World Las Vegas and AEG Presents will be exclusively programmed and operated by Concerts West and is set to introduce the next wave of superstar entertainment partners with exclusive engagements by , and beginning this November. Retail - With approximately 70,000 square feet of dedicated retail space named The District , Resorts World Las Vegas presents two levels of unique boutique shops and experiential offerings from luxury and lifestyle brands, including Fred Segal , Judith Leiber , Hervé Léger , and Pepper .

With approximately 70,000 square feet of dedicated retail space named , Resorts World Las Vegas presents two levels of unique boutique shops and experiential offerings from luxury and lifestyle brands, including , , , and . Nightlife - In partnership with Zouk Group, Singapore's leading lifestyle and entertainment company, the resort features a multiplicity of experiences in one entertainment complex, including Zouk Nightclub and Ayu Dayclub featuring can't-miss performances by resident DJs Tiësto and Zedd, in addition to a diverse lineup of talent featuring an unprecedented number of female artists including Becky G, Madison Beer , Charly Jordan , and Madds.

- In partnership with Zouk Group, leading lifestyle and entertainment company, the resort features a multiplicity of experiences in one entertainment complex, including and featuring can't-miss performances by resident DJs Tiësto and Zedd, in addition to a diverse lineup of talent featuring an unprecedented number of female artists including , and Meetings - In addition to 250,000 square feet of flexible meeting and banquet space complete with 50 multi-functional meeting rooms, Resorts World Las Vegas will debut the first connector station to the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) and Vegas Loop via an innovative underground transportation system later this summer, providing convention-goers a rapid transportation solution between the resort and the LVCC via all-electric vehicles in minutes.

In addition to 250,000 square feet of flexible meeting and banquet space complete with 50 multi-functional meeting rooms, Resorts World Las Vegas will debut the first connector station to the Convention Center (LVCC) and Vegas Loop via an innovative underground transportation system later this summer, providing convention-goers a rapid transportation solution between the resort and the LVCC via all-electric vehicles in minutes. Pool and Spa -The resort offers additional amenities, including an expansive 5.5-acre pool complex featuring five unique pool experiences, including the only infinity-edge pool on the Strip, Additionally, the resort will debutea spectacular 27,000-square-foot, world-class spa experience, which will open later this summer.

To access Resorts World Las Vegas's press room for detailed press information, including images and previously released announcements, please visit here .

About Resorts World Las Vegas Resorts World Las Vegas was developed by Genting Berhad, a publicly traded Malaysian corporation registered with the Nevada Gaming Commission. The company has affiliated operations in the Americas, Malaysia, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the Bahamas. In partnership with Hilton, Resorts World Las Vegas integrates three of Hilton's premium brands into its resort campus, including Las Vegas Hilton, the resort's full-service brand; Conrad Las Vegas, Hilton's lifestyle luxury brand; and LXR, Hilton's network of independent luxury properties, which will operate as Crockfords Las Vegas, Genting's internationally renowned ultra-luxury brand. Resorts World Las Vegas features 3,500 guest rooms and suites, an innovative, next-generation gaming floor, world-class food and beverage options, a 5,000-capacity theatre, distinct nightlife venues, a curated retail collection of designer and boutique shops, and more. The integrated resort weaves time-honored traditions of the international Resorts World brand into the fabric of Las Vegas, introducing a bold, fresh take on hospitality to the city with stunning design, progressive technology, and world-class guest service. Resorts World Las Vegas is Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED™ with Forbes Travel Guide, a verification that ensures the resort has appropriate health safety procedures in place. For more information, visit rwlasvegas.com or find us on Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter , and Instagram .

About Genting GroupGenting Group comprises Genting Berhad (KLSE: GENTING), the holding company, and its listed companies Genting Malaysia Berhad (KLSE: GENM), Genting Plantations Berhad (KLSE: GENP) and Genting Singapore Limited (SGX: G13). Genting Group collectively employs approximately 56,000 people and is involved in leisure and hospitality, palm oil plantations, power generation, oil and gas, property development, life sciences and biotechnology activities, with operations spanning across the globe, including in Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, India, China, the United States of America, Bahamas and the United Kingdom. Genting Group is a leader in the global gaming and hospitality industry. Founded in 1965, Genting Group has more than 50 years of experience in developing and operating destination resorts in the Americas, Malaysia, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the Bahamas, offering an unparalleled resort experience and iconic entertainment attractions to over 50 million visitors a year . For more information, visit www.genting.com .

About HiltonHilton (HLT) - Get Report is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 18 world-class brands comprising more than 6,500 properties and more than one million rooms, in 119 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed more than 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, earned a top spot on the 2020 World's Best Workplaces list, and was named the 2020 Global Industry Leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. In 2020, Hilton CleanStay was introduced, bringing an industry-defining standard of cleanliness and disinfection to hotels worldwide. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the more than 115 million members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy. With the free Hilton Honors mobile app, guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone. Visit newsroom.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

Contact: Emily Kjesbo, resortsworld@abmc-us.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/resorts-world-las-vegas-officially-debuts-as-first-ground-up-resort-built-on-las-vegas-strip-in-over-a-decade-301319926.html

SOURCE Resorts World Las Vegas