Resonate Blends Wins Coveted Clio Award

Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCQB:KOAN), a Wellness Lifestyle cannabis holding company ("Resonate" or "the Company"), is excited to announce that Koan Cordials won a Bronze 2021 Clio Cannabis Award for brand design in the packaging category.

The Clio Awards is an annual global award program recognizing innovation and creative excellence in advertising, design and communication. Expanding on Clio's stellar reputation for establishing best-in-class programs honoring creative ideas in specialized verticals, Clio Cannabis was launched in 2019 to celebrate the design creators at the forefront of cannabis marketing and communications. Clio Cannabis recognizes and elevates creative contributions from top design talent in the rapidly growing cannabis market.

This award validates the creativity and care the Resonate team, led by Creative Director, Henry Steingieser, has devoted to the design and packaging of the Koan Cordials. The tiny bottles, the soft touch surfaces, Daren McGee's whimsical illustrations, and the discrete, educational packaging all contribute to the quality of the user experience.

Henry muses, "Winning the 2021 Best New Brand Award from Luxury Meets Cannabis, and now a Clio Cannabis Award for Packaging Design, as a startup in such a competitive marketplace is especially rewarding. It's as much a testament to our team's vision, and the strength of our products, as it is to our choice of whom to partner with. Working so closely with artist Daren Magee on the evocative illustrations, and packaging experts Suresource and Sungrown Packaging on the unique form factors, has been crucial to our success".

See Resonate Blends award winning Koan Cordials at the Hall of Flowers conference in Palm Springs, California today and tomorrow.

Resonate Blends is a Calabasas, CA-based portfolio of Cannabis Wellness and Lifestyle brands. The company created the Resonate System—a comprehensive system of interconnected experience targets to personalize consumers' relationship with Cannabis through its products. The Koan Cordials were awarded the "Best New Brand" at the Luxury Meets Cannabis Conference (LMCC) in 2021 and a Bronze award for "Brand Design" from the 2021 Clio Cannabis awards. www.resonateblends.com

