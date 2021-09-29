Resonate Blends Partners With Captor Retail Group To Expand Product Availability Across Major Dispensary Network

Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCQB:KOAN), a Wellness Lifestyle cannabis holding company ("Resonate" or "the Company"), has partnered with Captor Retail Group ("CRG") to make its Koan Cordials available across CRG's operating dispensaries, including the One...

Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCQB:KOAN), a Wellness Lifestyle cannabis holding company ("Resonate" or "the Company"), has partnered with Captor Retail Group ("CRG") to make its Koan Cordials available across CRG's operating dispensaries, including the One Plant California ("One Plant") and CHAI Cannabis Co. retail networks. The Company's six Koan Cordials blends will be featured on menus throughout One Plant's California locations, offering consumers the world's first Cannabis Cordial.

The CRG portfolio consists of nine locations, including the CHAI Cannabis Co. dispensaries in Santa Cruz and Castroville, and the One Plant California-branded dispensaries in Goleta, Salinas, Antioch, Atwater, El Sobrante, Lompoc, and forthcoming location in Palm Springs.

"Having our Cordials selected by the One Plant family of stores to be available for sale at one of the fastest growing retail dispensary chains in California reflects the widespread positive market reception to our innovative product line," said Geoff Selzer, CEO of Resonate. "CRG's focus on top-end brands is consistent with our perspective that value-added brands are the future of the Cannabis industry in the U.S. and globally. We look forward to working with the One Plant team given their alignment with our vision of the broader evolution of the industry, which gives us great confidence that their retail network will be an important sales outlet for our products over the long-term."

The patent-pending Cordials combine THC (psychoactive), CBD (non-psychoactive) with botanical terpenes to deliver an all-natural, plant-derived, single-dosed experience that can be enjoyed straight out of the bottle or poured into any beverage. Cordials provide the finest qualities of an edible, tincture and a beverage delivering consistent and precise experiences each and every time.

The Koan Cordials offer six unique experience blends—Balance, Calm, Create, Delight, Play and Wonder with additional formulations in development. You can visit the One Plant California website for in-store pickup and delivery options at www.oneplant.life.

Resonate Blends is a Calabasas, CA-based portfolio of Cannabis Wellness and Lifestyle brands. The company created the Resonate System—a comprehensive system of interconnected experience targets to personalize consumers' relationship with Cannabis through its products. www.resonateblends.com

About Captor Capital Corp. (CSE: CPTR; FRANKFURT: NMVA; STUTTGART: NMVA)

Captor Capital Corp. is a Canadian vertically integrated cannabis company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, and the Frankfurt and Stuttgart stock exchanges. Captor provides recreational cannabis products to consumers, as well as other high demand cannabis-based goods. The Company follows a strategy of acquiring cash flowing established companies and organizations with growth potential that require capital to scale. Captor currently has a number of revenue generating cannabis assets including a majority ownership stake of Captor Retail Group Inc.

Safe Harbor Provision:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding: guidance relating to net income; anticipated customer onboardings; and expected operating results, such as revenue growth and earnings. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set out in the Company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

