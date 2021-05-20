Resonate Blends, Inc. Launches Koan Cordials At WEEDCon With Good People Sales Team

Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCQB:KOAN), a Wellness Lifestyle cannabis holding company, announced today it is launching Koan Cordials to the retail channel at WEEDCon, a two-day B2B education and networking expo attended by over 200 California dispensary...

Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCQB:KOAN), a Wellness Lifestyle cannabis holding company, announced today it is launching Koan Cordials to the retail channel at WEEDCon, a two-day B2B education and networking expo attended by over 200 California dispensary buyers.

Koan Cordials were developed by and for cannabis consumers looking for a reliably precise and easy to use product. Koan Cordials offer meticulously formulated blends of THC, CBD, terpenes and botanicals in a unique category-breaking product that provides precise and refined cannabis experiences.

Resonate Blends is partnering with Good People LLC as their statewide Koan Cordial sales team. Good People will work closely with Resonate Blends' marketing team to plan events, train bud-tenders, schedule and track relevant promotions and inform the innovation pipeline with field insights. Koan Cordials dispensary buyer sample kits are now available through Good People.

"Koan Cordials are an exciting new and necessary product that I already can't get enough of," said Good People Founder, Gabby Pavelko. "The different blends focus on how you feel and they are fast-acting, consistent, and magic in beautiful bottles. There is a blend for everyone - Play, Balance, Delight, Create, Calm, Wonder. These innovative cannabis cordials are coming to you soon all across California, and I cannot wait to share them with you!"

Resonate Blends Chairman, CEO and Partner, Geoff Selzer, said, "We have put enormous care, hard work and science into crafting our unique cordial line. Our launch and introduction to the industry is critically important. We searched long and hard for a sales partner that embraced our vision and shared our passion for the evolution of cannabis as a wellness platform. We are delighted to be working with the good people of Good People. They are a perfect fit for our product and they represent our company and values perfectly. Their experience, enthusiasm and understanding of our mission and market make them ideal partners to represent Koan Cordials. We are pleased to be engaging with them at the WEEDCon industry conference this week to formally launch our products to dispensaries throughout California."

About Good People

Good People Sales specializes in launching innovative cannabis products, developing new accounts, being passionate about education and training of staff and consumers, and utilizing tools that deepen retail relationships.

About Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCQB:KOAN)

Resonate Blends is a Calabasas, CA-based portfolio of Cannabis Wellness and Lifestyle brands. The company created the Resonate System—a comprehensive system of interconnected experience targets to personalize consumers' relationship with cannabis through its products. The company is Mastering the Art of Experience.

www.koan.life www.resonateblends.com

Safe Harbor Provision:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding: guidance relating to net income; anticipated customer onboardings; and expected operating results, such as revenue growth and earnings. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set out in the Company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210520005324/en/