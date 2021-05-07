Resonate Blends, Inc. Appoints Global Communications Agency BPCM To Launch First-Ever Cannabis Cordials Line

Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCQB:KOAN), a Wellness Lifestyle cannabis holding company ("Resonate" or "the Company"), announced today that they have appointed global strategic consulting and communications agency BPCM to launch an experiential cannabis-based...

Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCQB:KOAN), a Wellness Lifestyle cannabis holding company ("Resonate" or "the Company"), announced today that they have appointed global strategic consulting and communications agency BPCM to launch an experiential cannabis-based product line catered to today's lifestyle consumers.

BPCM is uniting its various divisions in the Travel, Wine & Spirits, Sustainability, Fashion, Cannabis, Beauty, and VIP & Influencer space to bring the new product to life. In addition to launch support, BPCM is offering the firm's core services - multi-faceted communication strategies, sustainability consulting, event management, celebrity and influencer engagement and digital services.

"BPCM is thrilled to bring the groundbreaking cannabis product to our portfolio of pioneering luxury lifestyle clients. We found great synergy between Resonate Blends' new product and our brands across all BPCM departments and foresee a successful partnership," says Ali Taekman, Partner at BPCM.

"We are delighted to be working with BPCM. At this early stage of our communication strategy, we are interested in not only selling product but also establishing a foundational branding for our company. We want to communicate what we do, how we do it, but most importantly, the values we bring to everything we do. From our first meetings with BPCM we felt a great alignment and as we looked deeper, we found great reach, professionalism, and a deep passion for what we at Resonate want to achieve as a company. We could not have found a better company to support us in our communication needs in reaching consumers, influencers, media and investors," says Geoff Selzer, CEO of Resonate Blends.

About BPCM

BPCM is a global strategic consulting and communications agency with offices in New York, Los Angeles and London. Its Cannabis Division is focused on advising and educating brands on how to position their products for today's lifestyle consumers while also offering the firm's core services - multi-faceted communication strategies, sustainability consulting, event management, celebrity and influencer engagement and digital services.

Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCQB:KOAN)

Resonate Blends is a Calabasas, CA-based portfolio of Cannabis Wellness and Lifestyle brands. The company created the Resonate System—a comprehensive system of interconnected experience targets to personalize consumers' relationship with Cannabis through its products. www.resonateblends.com

Safe Harbor Provision:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding: guidance relating to net income; anticipated customer onboardings; and expected operating results, such as revenue growth and earnings. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set out in the Company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

