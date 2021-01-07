Resonant To Present At 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference On January 11th

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resonant Inc. (RESN) - Get Report, a provider of radio frequency (RF) filter intellectual property (IP) connecting People and Things, today announced that management will present and join a panel on 5G at the 23 rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference taking place January 11-15, 2021.

George B. Holmes, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Resonant, is scheduled to hold one-on-one meetings with investors and host a virtual presentation In addition, Resonant COO Dylan Kelly and VP of Corporate Development Mike Eddy will join a 5G panel discussion with Needham Senior Research Analyst Rajvindra Gill, alongside Resonant Advisory Board members Clint Brown, Rubén Caballero, Peter Gammel and Glen Riley.

Needham Virtual Growth Conference

Resonant Corporate PresentationDate: Monday, January 11, 2021Time: 12:30 p.m. Eastern time (9:30 a.m. Pacific time)Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/needham103/resn/2261136

5G Panel DiscussionDate: Monday, January 11, 2021Time: 11:30 a.m. Eastern time (8:30 a.m. Pacific time)

A live audio webcast and archive of the Company's virtual presentation will be available using the webcast link above. For more information on the conference or to attend the 5G panel discussion, please contact your Needham representative.

Resonant's Infinite Synthesized Networks (ISN ®), multi-physics Electronic Design Automation (EDA) software platform is used specifically for designing RF filters. RF filters, such as those designed by Resonant, are components embedded into a smartphone that reject and accept the appropriate signals.

As 5G continues to develop and grow in importance, so will the ways RF filters are utilized in everyday life beyond texting, calling or streaming your favorite movie on a smartphone. Soon RF filters will be sited into autonomous and electric vehicles that will help relay when your car is too close to an object, out of its traffic lane or needs to stop, where speed is critical. For example, a one-second delay in the communication link with an RF filter could equal a delayed stop of 100 feet in a vehicle traveling at approximately 70 mph. In addition, hospitals are beginning to rely on RF filters to eliminate disruptions in their hospital networks, helping minimize the risk for areas such as remote surgery via robotic medical equipment. Put simply, RF filters provide protection for the wireless connectivity to sectors such as traffic, health, weather and environmental monitoring, and allows wireless communication in the same way as computers and smartphones.

About Resonant Inc.

Resonant (RESN) - Get Report is transforming the market for RF front-ends (RFFE) by disrupting the RFFE supply chain through the delivery of solutions that leverage our Infinite Synthesized Network (ISN) software tools platform, capitalize on the breadth of our IP portfolio, and are delivered through our services offerings. In a market that is critically constrained by limited designers, tools and capacity, Resonant addresses these critical problems by providing customers with ever increasing design efficiency, reduced time to market and lower unit costs. Customers leverage Resonant's disruptive capabilities to design cutting edge filters and modules, while capitalizing on the added stability of a diverse supply chain through Resonant's fabless ecosystem-the first of its kind. Working with Resonant, customers enhance the connectivity of current mobile devices, while preparing for the demands of emerging 5G applications. To learn more about Resonant, view the series of videos published on its website that explain Resonant's technologies and market positioning:

For more information, please visit www.resonant.com. Resonant uses its website and LinkedIn page as channels of distribution of information about its products, its planned financial and other announcements, its attendance at upcoming investor and industry conferences, and other matters. Such information may be deemed material information, and Resonant may use these channels to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor the company's website and its social media accounts in addition to following the company's press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, and webcasts.

About Resonant's ISN ® Technology

Resonant can create designs for difficult bands, modules and other complex RF Front End requirements that we believe have the potential to be manufactured for less cost and less time than traditional approaches. ISN is a suite of proprietary mathematical methods, software design tools and network synthesis techniques that enable us to explore a much larger set of possible design solutions that regularly incorporate our proprietary technology. We then quickly deliver design simulations to our customers, which they manufacture or have manufactured by one of our foundry partners. These improved solutions still use Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) or Temperature Compensated Surface Acoustic Wave (TC-SAW) manufacturing methods and perform as well as those using higher cost manufacturing methods such as Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW). Resonant's method delivers excellent predictability, enabling achievement of the desired product performance in roughly half as many turns through the fab. In addition, because Resonant's models are fundamental, integration with its foundry and fab customers is seamless because its models speak the "fab language" of basic material properties and dimensions.

Investor Relations Contact:Greg Falesnik or Brooks HamiltonMZ Group - MZ North America(949) 259-4987 RESN@mzgroup.us www.mzgroup.us