Resolutions Passed At The Extraordinary General Meeting

Orphazyme A/SCompany announcement No. 51/2020 Company Registration No. 32266355

Copenhagen, Denmark, September 21, 2020 - Orphazyme A/S (ORPHA.CO), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering the -Shock Protein response for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases, today held an Extraordinary General Meeting, at which the Extraordinary General Meeting:

Approved an amendment to an authorization to the Board of Directors to increase the share capital of the Company without pre-emption rights for existing shareholders

Approved an authorization to the Board of Directors to decide whether a general meeting shall be held fully by electronic means

Approved an amendment to Article 6.6 of the Articles of Association regarding exercise of voting rights

Approved an authorization to the Board of Directors to let the Company indemnify the Executive Management and employees in relation to certain claims related to the offer, sale and listing of the Company's securities in the United States to be included in the Articles of Association

Approved an indemnification of the Board of Directors related to the offer, sale and listing of the Company's securities in the United States

Approved adjustments to the Company's Remuneration Policy

Approved remuneration of the Board of Directors for 2020

Approved share-based remuneration for the Board of Directors

Elected Carrolee Barlow as new member of the Board of Directors

Approved an authorization to the Chairman of the meeting

For additional information, please contact

Orphazyme A/S

Anders Vadsholt, CFO +45 28 98 90 55

About Orphazyme A/S Orphazyme is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the Heat-Shock Protein response for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company is harnessing amplification of Heat-Shock Proteins (or HSPs) in order to develop and commercialize novel therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding, protein aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage diseases and neuromuscular degenerative diseases. Arimoclomol, the company's lead candidate, is in clinical development for four orphan diseases: Niemann-Pick disease Type C (NPC), Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), sporadic Inclusion Body Myositis (sIBM) and Gaucher disease. Orphazyme is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in the U.S. and Switzerland. Orphazyme's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen ( ORPHA.CO ).

Forward-looking statement This company announcement may contain certain forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, all statements other than statements of historical fact included in this company announcement about future events are subject to (i) change without notice and (ii) factors beyond the Company's control. These statements may include, without limitation, any statements preceded by, followed by, or including words such as "target," "believe," "expect," "aim," "intend," "may," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "project," "will," "can have," "likely," "should," "would," "could", and other words and terms of similar meaning or the negative thereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the expected results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Attachment